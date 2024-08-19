Agate Beach Surf Classic in 8th Year on Central Oregon Coast, Sept 6-8

Published 8/19/24

By Andre' GW Hagestedt

(Newport, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's largest and most prominent surf competitions is now open to registration.

The Agate Beach Surf Classic is happening September 6 – 8 in Newport's Agate Beach area, just south of the major headland. It's the 8th year of the annual event, which draws some 150 surfers and over 350 spectators each year.

It's a one-of-a-kind surfing event for the Pacific Northwest coast, said spokesman Mike Cavanaugh, an event that also features a raffle, music, food vendors and a beer garden.

There's a special discounted rate for registration until September 3, where competitors can get in at a discounted rate of $60. On the day of, registering costs $70 and closes 15 minutes before the start of the contest.





The grand spectacle is free for the public to attend – and each year draws major crowds to the beach to watch surfers ride the wild breakers of this part of the Oregon coast. If the event day sees waves larger than 13 feet it will be canceled, however.

Parking is available nearby in two areas close to the surfing spot, and two others are a couple of blocks away from the main trail to the beach. More on that is on the Agate Beach Surf Classic page.

Surfers of all ages show up to be a part of the Classic, competing in 11 divisions, each with prizes awarded to the top three competitors.

The Agate Beach Surf Classic is essentially a benefit for crucial programs on the central Oregon coast.

“All proceeds from this event will benefit the Youth Scholarship Program at the Newport Recreation Center, which funds participation opportunities in a number of valuable recreation programs for local youth from economically disadvantaged households,” Cavanaugh said.

Competitive heats begin at 8 a.m. Surfers will be able to pick up their packets starting Friday, Sept. 6, at Ossies Surf Shop in Newport.

“The Agate Beach Surf Classic would not be possible without the amazing support of the event’s presenting sponsors: Ossies Surf Shop, Newport Chamber of Commerce, Pura Vida Surf Shop, Newport Surf Shop, South Beach Surf Shop, Ninkasi Brewing, Tastee Tiki, Murdey Surfboards, Soule Surfboards, Selkie Soul Works, and NW Natural,” Cavaugh said.

Cavanaugh said the organization is still looking for volunteers for the event, which includes set-up, registration/information, and then tear-down. Contact Cavanaugh at 541-574-5453 or m.cavanaugh@newportoregon.gov. MORE NEWPORT BELOW

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection. He is also author of several books about the coast.

