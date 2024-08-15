Lincoln City Gets More Accessibility: Curb Ramp Construction Begins on Central Oregon Coast

Published 8/15/24 at 5:47 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – As previewed a few times this year, Lincoln City is now getting into the thick of its street and sidewalk remodeling to make for more accessibility. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said construction work is now beginning for the additions of ADA curbs and other accessibility features, which will mean some minor traffic delays in some areas of the central Oregon coast town and just outside of it.

First, they start a ways south of town, near Gleneden Beach.

“You may have seen us in the area preparing to start construction on the ADA curb ramp project,” ODOT said. “We're working on making U.S. 101 in your community more accessible no matter how you get around. We're planning to start at the south end of Lincoln Beach on the east side and will work north.”

Expect shoulder and lane closures starting about now, with crews working Sunday night through Friday morning. Flaggers will be helping with traffic and expect some noise and delays. All businesses will be open.

ODOT said ADA curb ramps make things easier for just about anyone to move from road to sidewalk, but especially for those in wheelchairs or those who have trouble stepping up and down high curbs.

“It's also helpful for people using wheelchairs, strollers, walkers, hand carts and bicycles,” ODOT said. “These ramps make it easier for everyone to get around, whether they have a disability or not.”

It's all part of a larger effort on the Oregon coast to really up the levels of accessibility for all. Much of that greater project was aided by a partnership between Travel Oregon, Explore Lincoln City and Wheel the World, with a lot of funding coming from Travel Oregon.

Their efforts included more Mobi-Mats in town, with a total of four access points now. These are ADA-compliant, temporary pathways that provide a non-slip surface for wheelchair users to have easier beach access. There's also free beach wheelchair rentals, enabling individuals with mobility challenges to traverse the sandy shores effortlessly.

“For those with color vision deficiency, Lincoln City offers EnChroma glasses, allowing individuals to experience the vibrant coastal scenery in full color,” Travel Oregon said. “Several local parks and recreational areas have also been upgraded with accessible trails, picnic areas, and restrooms, making Lincoln City a welcoming destination for all visitors.” See the Explore Lincoln City site for more.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

