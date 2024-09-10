20 Years of Oregon Coast Preservation: Cannon Beach's Friends of Haystack Rock Celebrates

Published 10/09/24

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – What began 20 years ago by a group of locals deeply invested in the natural world around them has now become a bit of an Oregon coast institution. Friends of Haystack Rock (FOHR) in Cannon Beach has its public face, which brings into focus various aspects of informing the world about this region, its science and its history. Yet the Friends of Haystack Rock is heavily involved in the background as well, helping to keep the area's wildlife as robust as it is.

Now, the FOHR is celebrating its 20th anniversary from November 1 - 3 in Cannon Beach, creating more interesting ways to appreciate the north Oregon coast's natural amenities by becoming a part of Stormy Weather Arts Festival.

The celebrations kick off on November 1st with the opening reception for the Annual “Miniature Show” at Cannon Beach Gallery, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This year's theme is “About Town,” focusing on capturing the essence of Cannon Beach and its surrounding area. Artists have created pieces that celebrate the coastal town's natural landscapes, including Haystack Rock, tufted puffins, seabirds, shorebirds and tidepools. The Miniature Show also serves as a fundraiser for FOHR.

On November 2nd, the Cannon Beach History Museum will open a Friends of Haystack Rock exhibit to celebrate past accomplishments and future goals of the organization. The museum will host a reception with a silent auction and drawings from 11 am to 4 pm. Items for auction and drawing have been provided by the community and include hotel stays, wine, dinners, fun items for both adults and children, and beautiful art pieces. The exhibit will run until late summer 2025.

The celebrations conclude on November 3rd with an original play about Haystack Rock, written by Deanna Duplechain and performed by children, at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse. Activities start at 2 pm, and the one-hour performance begins at 3 pm.

Friends of Haystack Rock is a nonprofit based in Cannon Beach. Its 20th anniversary shindigs blend in with the Stormy Weather Arts Festival on those three days.



Puffins in Cannon Beach - photo Friends of Haystack Rock

Looking back, FOHR was founded by concerned citizens who wanted to preserve and protect the life at Haystack Rock, including the tidepools and birds of the sea and along the shoreline. Neal and Karen Maine were instrumental in establishing the Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP), which began as a City of Cannon Beach sponsored program. Recognizing the need for additional resources, FOHR was established in 2004 to support HRAP.

These days, FOHR is recognized as a Wildlife Refuge Friends organization in partnership with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, as Haystack Rock is part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge. FOHR's focus now includes the health of the surrounding ecosystem and at-risk species such as tufted puffins.



Puffins in Cannon Beach - photo Friends of Haystack Rock

“Looking back on the last 20 years we celebrate the work, the impact, and the people that made it happen,” said organizers. “We owe much to the visionaries and partners in this work including donors, the City of Cannon Beach, Haystack Rock Awareness Program, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and many Friends board members and volunteers. The work started long ago is as important and impactful today as it was when it began.”

It's also known for hosting the winter lecture series once a week through March, which always entails fascinating new angles on the scientific, climatological, and historical / cultural aspects of this area. See Friends of Haystack Rock

Puffins in Cannon Beach - photo Seaside Aquarium

