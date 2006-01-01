Updated Weekly

Oregon Coast Lodging Specials:

Deals at Lodging, Vacation Rentals, Hotels, Motels, Updated Weekly

For Complete Oregon Coast Lodging listings......

BeachcombersNW.com. Find specials at a variety of vacation rentals all over the Washington and Oregon coast: Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Neskowin, Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Depoe Bay, Otter Rock, Newport, South Beach, Waldport, Yachats, Heceta Beach, Florence, Dunes City and rentals all the way down to Brookings�.as well as Washington towns Moclips, Pacific Beach, Copalis, Ocean Shores, Westport, North Cove, Oysterville, Nahcotta, Ocean Park, Long Beach, Seaview and Ilwaco. Romantic retreats, families, pet friendly, large groups, ocean front and ocean view and hot tubs. www.beachcombersnw.com/specials.php

SellMyTimeshareNow.com . Browse an impressive inventory of timeshare rentals and resales found within Oregon’s top resorts: Sandpiper Condominiums, Eagle Crest, Paradise Cove Resort, The Pines at Sunriver, Worldmark Seaside, and Schooner Landing can be found. Enjoy vacations in Newport, Seaside, Redmond, Rockaway Beach, Lincoln City and other popular destinations in Oregon. Amenities vary by resort, but can include: full kitchens with dishwashers, washer/dryers, fireplaces, private balconies, beach access, pools, and on-site restaurants. All resorts listed on SellMyTimeshareNow .com are offered by individual owners at competitive rates. To view a selection of their timeshare rental specials, visit their website.877-815-4227.

Sell My Timeshare Oregon Coast At BuyaTimeshare.com we help existing timeshare owners sell their timeshares on the resale market. Those looking to buy or rent a timeshare along the Oregon Coast can find several timeshares for sale and rent by owner at the following resorts: WorldMark Seaside, WorldMark Gleneden and Paradise Cove Resort & Marina. Timeshare resales are an excellent deal because they are typically up to 50% less expensive than what the resort would charge directly. WorldMark is a unique point-based timeshare product that allows its owners to use their WorldMark points at any WorldMark timeshares. Paradise Cove Resort & Marina is a RV Resort and Marina that is highly sought after for its full marina on-site. BuyaTimeshare.com.

Oregon Beach Vacations. Various promotions and specials. Participating homes found here. Literally over 260 homes available as vacation rentals � all quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Available in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Florence and Astoria. 690 SE 39th Street, Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. see their special.html.

Yachats - Waldport

Silver Surf Motel, Yachats. Indoor heated pool, hot tub. All beachfront. Newly remodeled rooms, cottages and suites; some dog friendly. All w/ private balcony, fireplace, flat screen TV, DVD, kitchen, refrigerator, stove, microwave, coffee maker, toaster. Cable TV, HBO, WIFI. Cabins sleep six, full-sized kitchens, living room w/ carport. 3767 N Hwy 101, Yachats, Oregon. 1-541-547-3175 or 1-800-281-5723 www.silversurf-motel.com





Depoe Bay - Newport

Whale Pointe Resort. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Summer rentals specials vary, but often include three-night rentals for $600. Many are in July, so you can snag an awesome price now. Oceanfront condos. Call for details. Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 866-997-7224. 503-697-7224. www.frsvacationrentals.com





Agate Beach Motel. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. 10 beachfront units looking over the waves and Yaquina Head; 1940's vintage motel w/ modern amenities. Many pet friendly units. Exquisite speicals, but they change quickly. 75 NW Gilbert Way. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8746. www.agatebeachmotel.com



Inn at Nye Beach. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Stunning views of Nye Beach, ocean. Breakfast room service, direct beach access, full balconies, an elevator (and wheelchair accessible) and complimentary on-site parking. Sundeck, fireplaces. Jacuzzi suite. Weekly wine social. Specials abound, depending on season. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com

Trollers Lodge. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Charming rooms and awe-inspiringly beautiful vacation rentals overlook the drama of the waves Rooms and suites in the motel section are impeccably maintained, with a personal touch. Lovely garden area, porch with a wonderful view. Three truly remarkable vacation homes are available, 355 SW Hwy 101 * (800) 472-9335 or (541) 765-2287. www.trollerslodge.com.

Inn at Arch Rock, Depoe Bay, Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Located on bluff above the Pacific. Charming, cozy rooms for two, to spacious two-bedroom suites up to seven. Each its own unique d�cor; most w/ breathtaking ocean views. Some pet friendly, fireplaces, and all Wi-Fi.Access to private beach, 70 NW Sunset Street. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2560 or 800-767-1835 www.innatarchrock.com



Lincoln City

The Coho Lodge. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net Specials you may find (depending on season, availability): Wine and Dine special: possible gift certificates have been offered in the past; bottle of champagne, wine, or sparkling cider; Extended check out, Unlimited DVD rental. The Coho also features a heated indoor pool, sauna, hot tub, a fitness center and free continental breakfast with waffle bar. 1635 Northwest Harbor Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800 848 7006. www.thecoholodge.com.

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging.Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Oceanfront rooms may start at special prices, depending on month. Call toll free for more information and to make reservations, 800-662-2101 or book online at www.SeaHorseMotel.com Some restrictions apply. Vacation Rentals and Romance Suites are not included in this offer. Call for details. Special rates for kids, fireplaces, and your pet is welcome.1301 NW 21st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-662-2101. 541-994-2101. www.SeaHorseMotel.com

Whistling Winds Motel. Midweek special is $55 for 2 people. 15 romantic units just half block from secretive low beach accesses. Perfect for a weekend with that special someone or the whole family. Fireplace suite, or rooms featuring vaulted ceilings, warm rich wood and walls, Jacuzzis, hand built river rock fireplace or a fully equipped kitchen.866-384-9346 3264 NW Jetty Ave, Lincoln City, Oregon. www.whistlingwindsmotel.com





A1 Beach Rentals, Lincoln City. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses � from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-(503)-232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com.



D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Specials vary with season. Every room is beachfront and comes as a suite or studio-suite and has a full-size kitchen and balcony or patio. Some gas fireplaces, all have DVD Players w/ movies. They offer special occasion packages as well. 171 S.W. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-527-3925.. www.dsandsmotel.com

Inn at Spanish Head. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Specials often include special packages or multi-night discounts - call to verify. All oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar. Studios to suites w/ microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127 or 541-996-2161. www.spanishhead.com

Inn at Wecoma. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast.� Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. Some pet friendly. 945 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-8981. www.innatwecoma.com

Nordic Oceanfront Inn. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. 53 Oceanfront units w/ magnificent views. In-room Jacuzzis, kitchens, gas fireplaces and balconies or patios. Daily complimentary hot breakfast. Free Wi-Fi.. Heated pool, spa and double sauna. Large sundeck. Conference room. 2133 NW Inlet. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.nordicoceanfrontinn.com/

Looking Glass Inn. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. In Taft District, across from Siletz Bay. Cape Code-style inn. Whirlpool suites, one bedroom deluxe suites, two-bedroom fireplace suites. Ocean views and spacious layouts. Whirlpools, gas fireplaces, kitchens and some rooms with decks. Complimentary continental breakfast, wi-fi. Some pet friendly. 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com�

�

Pelican Shores Inn. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Every room a fabulous view. Gas fireplaces. King studios w/ sliding glass doors to oceanfront patios also. One-bdrm oceanfront suites. Heated indoor pool, complimentary continental breakfast, DVD’s for rent, guest laundry, and barbecues. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com



The Shearwater Inn. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Upscale hotel, ocean views. Spacious rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, decks, easy beach access, outdoor hot tub, many dog friendly. Complimentary continental breakfast hosted wine social. Quick drive to Outlet Mall. 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com



Ocean Terrace Condominiums. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Luxury condo-style rooms overlook ocean. Some rooms sleep as many as six. Sliding glass doors allow you to step outside. Specials vary, mostly in off-seasons. 4229 SW Beach Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-3623. www.oceanterrace.com





Ester Lee Motel.Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Spectacular oceanfront views, all unique rooms or cottages. Most units free wi-fi, fireplaces; coffee, TV and DVD. Large library of over 300 DVDs, plus books in the lobby. One Jacuzzi cottage. Paved path to beach. 3803 S.W. Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-3606. www.esterlee.com/

Keystone Vacation Rentals. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Luxury oceanfront condos in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. Beachfront or up high at whale watching vantage points. Often w/ private hot tubs, wi-fi, access to indoor pools and even a theater. Most sleep four. BBQ, covered parking, massage chair. Some have access to a conference room. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414). www.KeystoneVacationsOregon.com

Neskowin

Oceanside - Pacific City

Idyllic Beach Houses. Call for seasonally-changing specials, mention BeachConnection.net. Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes, close to beach. Both w/ free WiFi, DVD, eclectic libraries, DVDs, games. Guardenia Street House: nestled at edge of forest. Hardwood interiors, skylights, vaulted ceilings. ETierra Del Mar, Oregon (5 miles north of Pacific City). 503-662-5420. Details at www.IdyllicBeachHouse.com

The Inn at Cape Kiwanda. Specials vary with season - call for details, mentioning BeachConnection.net. All rooms have ocean view and decks, fireplaces, LCD flat-screen televisions. Some Jacuzzi suites. Sizable business center for meetings and some rooms are pet friendly. Wi-fi. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com





Sandlake Country Inn. Call for seasonally-changing specials, mention BeachConnection.net. Cozy B&B secret, hidden along the Three Capes Scenic Loop. Like a small luxury hotel, with sumptuous amenities such as double Jacuzzi spa tubs, wi-fi. Private deck, breakfast delivered to your door. 8505 Galloway Rd. (Near Pacific City, Oregon). 877-726-3525. 503-965-6745. www.sandlakecountryinn.com.

The Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. Call for seasonally-changing specials, mention BeachConnection.net. Beautiful beachfront rentals, fully furnished. Gourmet kitchens, private balconies w/ propane grills and Jacuzzi tubs in every unit. High-density TV’s, stereos, CD/DVD, cable and Ipod ports, along with hi-speed net and video games. Some pet friendly. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.kiwandacottages.com

Shorepine Vacation Rentals. Call for seasonally-changing specials, mention BeachConnection.net. Dozens of vacation homes, all fully furnished and beachfront, some pet friendly. Each home w/ �gas or wood fireplace, cable TV, and free movie rentals. Sleeps four to 12 people. . 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. Book online - www.shorepinerentals.com

Garibaldi - Tillamook Bay

See Oregon Beach Vacations Listings above

Rockaway Beach

Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Beach. Specials at this link. . Call to doublecheck on specials, mention BeachConnection.net. All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ wi-fi. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com



Manzanita - Nehalem - Wheeler

Manzanita Rental Company Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Pay for two nights and the third night is free until June 11. (Memorial Day weekend not included). More than 70 homes on the beachfront of Manzanita, near the golf course, or on Neahkahnie. Some pet friendly with a fee. Full kitchens and other features. 686 Manzanita Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 800-579-9801. 503-368-6797. www.manzanitarentals.com



Spindrift Inn, Manzanita. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Specials vary and change with season. A mere one block from Manzanita's pristine beaches, Retains the quaint charm of yesteryear, with modern conveniences. Smoke-free with some pet friendly rooms and kitchenettes. 114 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. Toll-free (877) 368-1001, www.spindrift-inn.com

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net Specials vary according to month, for example: specials include 3 nights for price of two, percent off, etc. Some specials during summer. Rental houses in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares.Large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique.. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com



Wheeler on the Bay Lodge. Mention BeachConnection.net and receive 10 percent off your stay. A quiet, peaceful place lying against the heart of Nehalem Bay. You have front door access to kayaking, fishing and your own private dock. Each unit is uniquely decorated, with some right up on the bay. Family-oriented rooms to luxurious, cozy rooms for romantic getaways. All rooms and suites come with fireplace, microwave, fridge, TV with DVD player, free movie rentals and coffee maker. Some suites include hot tub spas, or larger decks with a floating dock to moor your boat. Extended vacation rentals also available. Highway 101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. www.beachconnection.net/news/wheeler_onbay_lodge.php



Sunset Vacation Rentals Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net Specials Vary from Season: call to ask for information, mention BeachConnection.net. About 100 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

San Dune Inn, Manzanita. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net Just blocks from the beach, this cuddly little pet- and family friendly charmer boasts a host of complimentary fun stuff like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing around town on, among other things. There are also free movies. Immaculate rooms - sense of fun and quirkiness as well. Small pet fee. www.sandune-inn-manzanita.com . 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita. 503-368-5163.

Cannon Beach

Beachcomber Vacation Homes. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Specials vary. Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. All homes have full kitchens, most with wi-fi, TV's, washer/dryer, and some are oceanfront and/or pet friendly. Depending on the home, you may find amenities and luxuries such as a barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder..115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Website.

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals.About 60 vacation homes to choose from: ocean view, oceanfront and very close to the beach, all in Cannon Beach or in Arch Cape. All are either oceanfront or very close. Homes sleep as many as 12. Depending on the rental, you may find such delights as a clawfoot tub, oceanfront townhouse, gas log fireplace, lawns, garden areas. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com



Schooner’s Cove Inn. Specials change with seasons. See website for full information. Your own deck, plus beachfront lawn w/ picnic tables and barbecues. Oceanfront spa on premises. Rooms have gas fireplaces, free wi-fi, DVD players with DVD rentals, HBO, in-room gourmet coffee, laundry facilities for guests. Handicapped access, and AAA diamond rating. Some w/ separate bedrooms, living area and hide-a-beds. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com

�

Shaw's Oceanfront Bed and Breakfast. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Specials vary and are enticing. Oceanfront. Like a vacation rental and B&B in one; upscale yet rustic home. Against pristine and private beach, w/ deck and seaside garden. 79924 Cannon Road, Arch Cape, Oregon. (503) 436-1422. (888) 269-4483. www.shawsoceanfrontbb.com

�

The Wayside Inn. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Ocean view hotel at the south end of Cannon Beach. Rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, small kitchens (many with ovens). Many dog friendly rooms, All rooms non-smoking. 3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon, 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com

Seaside

Inn at Seaside. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net. Corporate Rates. This package features a complimentary deluxe breakfast, free computer and wireless internet use. Each room comes fully�equipped with a long list of guest�friendly amenities. For business or convention rates call 1-800-699-5070. Midweek Escape. Call for special midweek rates � subject to availability. 800-699-5070. 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com



Seashore Inn. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net or see link Oceanfront hotel right on Seaside's Promenade. Beautifully outfitted at affordable prices. Complimentary light continental breakfast, heated indoor pool, hot tub, saunafitness room. 60 North Promenade, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.6368. 888.738.6368. www.seashoreinnor.com/

City Center Motel. Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net or see link. Cozy, clean, comfortable with budget; specials vary. Free wireless internet, non-smoking rooms, pet friendly rooms w/ fee and indoor heated pool. Flat screen TV. Economy size guest rooms. Kids under 10 free. 250 1st Ave, Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com

Beach House Vacation Rentals, IncCall for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net or see link Over100 homes between Seaside and Warrenton; some pet friendly. Balconies and decks with stunning views, hot tubs, swimming pool access. Kitchens fully equipped. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.





River Inn at Seaside. Seaside's newest hotel, along soothing Necanicum River. One block to downtown, balconies w/ stunning river views. Indoor pool, spa,.. Some have mountain and river views, private balconies. Sleep from three to six. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon.. 503-717-5744. www.riverinnatseaside.com





Coast River Inn at Seaside.Call for specials, mentioning BeachConnection.net or see link Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, short walk to beach, Promenade and even downtown attractions and amenities. Some kitchenettes, free wi-fi, air conditioning. Some have a Jacuzzi. Some have a river view. Patios have chairs for outdoor lounging. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8474. Website here.







Search over 4,000 Pages for Oregon coast subjects, articles or lodging...

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted