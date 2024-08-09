Yachats Oktoberfest 2024 Returns to Oregon Coast with Dancing, Beer, German Grub

Published 9/08/24 at 5:25 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Yachats, Oregon) - The long-standing American tradition of grabbing even older European traditions for a holiday of imbibing and frivolity hits the coast at the end of the month with the force of a Bavarian Creme Pie. Yachats will host its second annual Oktoberfest on September 27 – 29, all taking place at the central Oregon coast village's Yachats Community Presbyterian Church.

It's a weekend of beer, brats, walks and even gnomes.

It runs Friday, September 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, September 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m.

“The Yachats Oktoberfest is a vibrant and lively festival celebrating German culture, mainly through traditional music, dancing, beer, and food,” said chamber director Nichole Lippincott. “On Friday evening participants can enter a raffle to win an accordion with lessons. Admission to the Friday event is free. A $10 ticket at the door will buy brats and pretzels a la carte, and beer for $10 or $15, including a commemorative stein.”

On Saturday, the fun kicks in all over the village. From 11 to 2, you can participate in the Volkswalk, pick up your Passport at the Commons Pavilion and find cool stuff.

“Visit unique Village shops, and get a stamp for your prize-eligible Passport,” she said. “New this year is 'Find the Gnomes' at the shops, a treasure hunt filled with intrigue for children and adults.”

And Now for the Schedule:

Friday Night: The festivities ignite at 5:30 p.m. within the charming Yachats City Commons, located at 501 Highway 101. Picture this: Yachats Mayor Craig Berdie, flanked by other Oregon State dignitaries, ceremoniously taps the keg. Meanwhile, a 12-piece accordion band sets the tone with the bouncy strains of the Yachats Oktoberfest song. As evening descends upon the lovely little central Oregon coast town, the air fills with Polkafest dancing, the aroma of bratwurst, and the clinking of beer steins. Truly a spirited start to the weekend.

Saturday: From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Teutonic-tinged celebration continues. Participants gather at the Yachats Commons Pavilion for the “passport pickup,” embarking on the Village Volkswalk. Their mission? Collect passport stamps from local shops while engaging in a delightful “Find the Gnomes” activity designed for the wee ones. Yet for the grown-ups there's a treasure hunt - die Schatzsuche. At 2:00 p.m., everyone reconvenes at the Pavilion, eager to claim prizes for their gnome hunt, treasure hunt, and completed passports.

Saturday Night: You may still have time to catch the Oregon coast sunset. Here, the public receives a special invitation: a dinner and dance affair. Choose your seating - either 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. or 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets, priced at $50 each, await purchase at this link. What’s on the menu? A traditional German-style feast, meticulously prepared by Chef Anthony of Organic Noodle in Florence. For beer enthusiasts, the libations flow courtesy of Rogue Brewery.

Sunday: The weekend crescendos with a Harvest Worship at 10:00 a.m., hosted at the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church.

“This once-a-year festival is a fundraiser for Yachats Community Presbyterian Church so we can continue to provide the local food pantry, emergency shelter, transportation vouchers, and connections to social services for those in need,” said Pastor Bob Barrett.

Barrett can be reached at agatepastor@peak.org.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

