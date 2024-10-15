Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Two Wowing Homes Just Listed in Pacific City, Neskowin: Oregon Coast Real Estate Watch

Published 10/15/24 at 5:25 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Neskowin, Oregon) – Two wildly beautiful homes just made it into the real estate market of the north Oregon coast, and they're both creating a bit of a buzz in the region around Pacific City and Neskowin. (Above: the Knoll property in Neskowin)

Indeed, much of the real estate market out there is making waves.

Kiwanda Coastal Properties realtor Amanda Graves said this season is cooking in the real estate realm, and some recent listings there have opened up the variety of offerings in that area. Goin especially well are lots near the ocean.

“This autumn market has shown a flurry of activity in September with many properties getting pending sales,” Graves told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “This year we have seen buildable lots sell quickly at higher values than previous years. Most second home buyers are looking at properties that are updated and up to date on maintenance.”

The real estate firm just dropped a couple of beauties into the area, including the Knoll Terrace property in Neskowin, which now has opened a new kind of territory for them.

“We are also seeing a large amount of high end properties selling well above previous prices,” she said. “The contemporary style is well sought after here at the Oregon Coast and until recently, our inventory was poorly represented by modern architecture. Our new Neskowin listing is a prime example of the architecture that attracts buyers to the Oregon Coast.”

That one is going for $2,300,000 – but it's a striking one.

The Knoll Terrace property is set in the midst of a thick forest of Sitka Spruce, perched on a sweeping knoll above Neskowin - a place that affords a great amount of privacy along with extraordinary views. It was created by Portland architect Michael McCulloch as well as local builder Nick Dusic, with its main level's solid copper railing crafted by designer Darryl Nelson to look like branches with vines.

From here there are wondrous views of Proposal Rock a bit closer, but within sighting distance are Cape Kiwanda and Cape Lookout.

“The exterior palette exudes durability incorporating clear cedar siding, fir, copper, and local stone,” Graves said. “The interior elements were consciously chosen kiln dried non-old-growth beams cut to the measurements of the forgotten era with columns that are through bolted.”

In its southwest corner, a glass door opens to the looming presence of Cascade Head. There's a basalt rock fireplace, and a stairway that features a midway landing provides more views and reason to pause and soak in the natural vibes.

“Each bathroom features custom colored Pratt and Larson tiles, and underfoot, slate tiles offer a grounded elegance.,” Graves said. “The Japanese soaking tub, with its heat recirculating embrace, offers a meditative refuge.” https://www.capekiwandarealestate.com/ property/24-2134/

Also just dropped into the regional market is the 34980 Lahaina Loop house, a 4-bedroom lovely in the Pacific Heights area of Pacific City.

Built in 2021, it boasts 3.5 bathrooms and is just minutes from Pacific City beaches and Cape Kiwanda.

There are two primary suites on the main level, and further inside it has custom-tiled showers and fixtures that have recently been upgraded. It's a huge, modern kitchen with this one, says Graves, and it has a ton of storage.

The living area, meanwhile, boasts a gas fireplace.

“Outside, a fenced, easy-care backyard with hot tub wiring, RV parking with electrical, and a large garage add extra convenience,” she said. https://www.capekiwandarealestate.com/ property/24-2122/

For any of these, contact Graves at 971-212-7131. https://www.capekiwandarealestate.com/

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

