Tug Crew of 5 Rescued Off Washington Coast With a Few Close Calls

Published 10/21/24 at 5:25 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(La Push, Washington) – A barge remains missing at sea somewhere off the Washington coast but a tugboat crew of five is safe after getting rescued from a precarious situation on Friday, October 18.

The 130-foot tug Luther was towing a barge about 10 miles off La Push, Washington, when it lost steering, the US Coast Guard (USCG) District Thirteen in Seattle said. It happened about 4:10 p.m., just as heavy weather set in, forcing the crew to call for assistance. Shortly after, the Coast Guard Air Station in Astoria sent out an MH-60 Jayhawk crew as dispatchers also sent a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) crew from Coast Guard Station Quillayute River and the emergency tug Lauren Foss.

Video below is from the distress call from the Luther to the USCG. At times it is somewhat heartwrenching: you can hear the fear in the caller's voice.

The crew soon had to disconnect from the barge after the tug starting taking on water. From that point, they were able to stabilize the boat and prepare for towing by the Lauren Foss. However, rough seas began to shift the barge towards the tugboat and there was a danger they would collide. The Foss had to cease connecting to the Luther and all crew were quickly transported aboard the MLB.

Things took an even more dangerous turn after that.

“During the transfer, one crew member fell into the water and was retrieved by the 47-foot MLB crew,” the USCG said. “Station Quillayute River transferred a crew member onto the Luther and the Lauren Foss attempted a tow but was unable to complete it after a line fouled in one of the Lauren Foss’s props and they had to return to shore.”

With that first attempt at towing unsuccessful, a crew from the Canadian Coast Guard eventually arrived with the tug Atlantic Raven, as well as crews from Coast Guard Station Neah Bay and Air Station Port Angeles.

By this time, the Luther had drifted much farther towards north Washington coast beaches.

“The crews were able to establish a tow and prevent the Luther from running aground while only 1 mile from shore,” USCG said. “The Luther was taken to Port Angeles and no injuries were reported.”

The agency said conditions had become grueling, with seas in the 10- to 14-foot range and winds 45 knots.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the barge with both U.S. and Canadian authorities actively engaged. MORE PAST US COAST GUARD RESCUES IN THE REGION BELOW









MORE PHOTOS BELOW













Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

