True Flying Colors Above Lincoln City on Sept 7 - 8 as Fall Kite Festival Returns to Central Oregon Coast

Published 8/21/24 at 6:55 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A beloved tradition returns to Lincoln City on September 7 – 8, with the skies of the D River access again filling up with the Fall Kite Festival. Thousands descend upon the town to revel in the sight of massive, colorful creatures floating above, enjoying the conditions of what is often known as “Second Summer” on the Oregon coast.

It draws in kite enthusiasts, families, and visitors of all ages to experience a uniquely gigantic kind of magic.

The Lincoln City Fall Kite Festival, renowned for its vibrant array of colors and intricate designs, will be held at the D River State Recreation Site. This free event promises a weekend filled with stunning kite displays, professional kite flying demonstrations, delicious food vendors, and interactive activities, including a kite-making workshop.

While those coming to the famed Oregon coast spectacle are welcome to bring their own kites, they must be flown away from the main festival area to allow professional flyers to showcase their skills.

On top of it all, the event is pet-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friends on a leash to enjoy the festivities. Parking will be available at the Lincoln City Community Center and Lincoln City Outlets, with a free shuttle service operating continuously to transport visitors between these locations and the festival site.





Stephanie Hull, event and outreach coordinator for Explore Lincoln City, said the event packs in the joy and creativity that can only be found in a weekend full of, well....so many large ambitions.

Nearby in Newport: Agate Beach Surf Classic in 8th Year , Sept 6-8.

"This year’s event will also host international fliers coming in from Canada, Australia and Germany so it’s sure to be an extra-special weekend filled with vibrant colors and incredible kite displays," she said.

Event Schedule:





On Saturday, it all gets underway at 10 a.m. with the announcements and festival opening performance of kites.

10:00 am - 2 pm: FREE Kite Making Workshop. Donations to benefit Family Promise of Lincoln County.

Also see what's happening in the Tillamook Coast's Garibaldi, Wheeler and Rockaway with the railroad rides: Oregon Coast Railroad Adds New Midnight Run Date, Steam Engine Returns.

10:00 am - 4 pm: Performances by Featured Fliers

2:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Tours of the Big Kite Field

4:00 pm - Festival Closes



Sunday:

11:00 am - 11:20 am: Kite Flier Memorial

12:30 pm - 1:30 pm: Mega Fly! Enjoy watching all the fliers on the field together!

1:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Performances by Featured Fliers

2:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Tours of the Big Kite Field

4:00 pm - Festival Closes



ALL DAY: Pixie Fest Carnival Games, proceeds going to Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City

ALL DAY: Walk through the Wind Gardens

ALL DAY: BIG show kites fill the Lincoln City festival sky with color!

ALL DAY: Art Kite Display

For more information on the festival, visit here.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted