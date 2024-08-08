Oregon Coast Railroad Adds New Midnight Run Date, Steam Engine Returns

Published 8/08/24 at 8:35 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – It's a hive of activity going on around the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OSCR) in Garibaldi and even more is going on behind the scenes as new runs have been added recently. The depot there is under some major construction with significant improvements on the way (see the companion Garibaldi construction story coming soon), but more immediately there have been some rides added, an grand old favorite is soon returning and the railroad company is reunited with a famed steam engine. (Photos courtesy Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad)

Earlier this summer, OSCR added the Moonlight Train ride, which begins not far from sunset and then takes you around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay into Wheeler and Rockaway Beach as the stars come out.

Now, because they're so popular, they've added a new run date: September 14.

The rides are for those over 21-years-old as hosts provide some alcohol – in the form of local Oregon coast breweries. Ticket prices (starting at $72) include two complimentary beverages. Light food options and additional adult beverages are available for purchase onboard.

“The trip is a 3-hour round-trip excursion that takes you up to Wheeler, OR, and back,” said Delaney Moss of the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. “If the weather cooperates, passengers will have incredible views of the sunset and night sky.”

Also extremely popular this year has been the Ice Cream Train excursions, where each ticket comes with a complimentary ice cream sandwich donated by Tillamook Creamery. There's one last run of this happening August 10, starting at 6:30 p.m.

All this is on top of their regular, daily runs into mid-September.

One of the OSCR's major points of pride has been the McCloud #25 steam engine, acquired in 2011. This one goes all the way back to the '30s as a workhorse for the McCloud River Railroad Company and eventually found its fame in the early '80s with the movie Stand By Me.

The McCloud has been missing from the Oregon coast for a year and half as it was getting worked on and inspected. But it returned late in July to much outpouring of appreciation.

“After a year and a half in the shop, the McCloud 25's 1472-day inspection is complete,” OSCR said on social last month. “The 25 took her maiden voyage from our restoration shop in Tillamook up to our home base in Garibaldi, traveling over a seldom used section of our railroad that currently does not see passenger trains. After a successful delivery run, the first public excursions powered by the 25 departed from Garibaldi today.”

It is back pulling many runs, especially those coming up for the holidays.

The #25 is one of the most photographed steam trains in the world and definitely among the most famous.

Next up: all the Fall Splendor rides are returning for 2024. These excursions come on Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting on September 27. They go through late November.

These enable you to see the changing of the season first-hand. You meander through dense north coast forests, views of the Pacific Ocean and Nehalem Bay, and then some portions of the nearby mountains where colors can really explode.





“This excursion departs from Rockaway Beach for a train ride that is 45-minutes each way to and from the town of Wheeler,” OSCR said. “Enjoy a 45-minute layover at Wheeler where you can shop, eat and enjoy views of the mighty Nehalem River.”

After that – although not on their website yet – look for possible Halloween rides, and runs that include various holidays like the Candy Cane rides.

See https://oregoncoastscenic.org/ for all ticket prices and schedules, or call the office at 503-842-7972.

Hotels in Rockaway Beach - Where to eat - Rockaway Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Tillamook Bay - Where to eat - Tillamook Maps and Virtual Tours







Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

