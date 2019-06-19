A Summer of Fun at Lincoln City, Oregon Coast: July Preview

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Lots of Lincoln City is the order of the day for, well, another month or more. The central Oregon coast town continues to get interesting and engaging through the middle of summer, with a massive array of events throughout June and July. Music, food, numerous outdoor excursions, theater, movie matinees, and a look at Bigfoot and Pixieland.

Get ready for more coastal fun than you can shake a chunk of seaweed at.

June 19 – July 4. Siletz Bay Music Festival. Features internationally known talents and two weeks of a wonderful musical assortment on the Oregon coast, including chamber, vocals, big band as well as full orchestra. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-1131 or visit SiletzBayMusic.org.



June 23. Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market. Where all these Oregon coast items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. This outdoor market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-0062. LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.

June 23. Coffee Concerts. Local musicians along with complimentary pastries and Cape Foulweather Coffee. 4:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994

June 24. Clamming Clinic. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by clamming on Siletz Bay. The clinics are free and no registration is required. At the gravel pullout near the Bay House Restaurant. 10:30 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

June 24. Men of Worth. Musicians Donnie Macdonald of Scotland and James Keigher of Ireland perform original and folk pieces from their native countries. $25. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-0062.

June 28 – 29. Otis Music Festival in Otis, just off of Route 18 & Hwy 101. Enjoy 2 days of music and fun. $20 per day. Otis, Oregon. OtisMusicFestival.com.

June 28 – 30. Bigfoot at the Beach. Experience a wide array of Bigfoot-themed exhibitions, vendor merchandise and informative lectures featuring Finding Bigfoot’s Cliff Barackman and James “Bobo” Fay. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. 888-624-6228 ChinookWindsCasino.com.

June 29. Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs performance. Open auditions on June 24. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.ExploreLincolnCity.com.

June 29 – 30. Pixiefest. Bring the whole family for two days of festival fun, celebrating the former amusement park that ruled for a few years in the early ‘70s. Rides, games, food and entertainment. $10 adults, $6 kids ages 6 – 11. 12 pm. Mesa Athletic Field next to Taft High School. Lincoln City, Oregon.ExploreLincolnCity.com.

June 29. Nelscott Concert Series: Elena Leona Project live. 1 p.m. ZuhG Life Surf Shop. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-418-2196 or ZuhgLifeSurfShop.com.

June 29. Summer Morning Matinees: The Great Muppet Caper (1981). 11 a.m. Also playing July 1 & 4. $3. Bijou Theater. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.

June 30. Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market. Where all items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. This outdoor market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-0062. ExploreLincolnCity.com.



July 1. Siletz Bay Music Festival: Young People’s Concert. Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf. Enjoy this children’s classic narrated by Joan Behrens Bergman. RSVP - free concert. 4:30 p.m. Salishan Spa and Golf Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-264-5828 or visit SiletzBayMusic.org.

July 1. Mingle & Muse Speaker Series. Adam Kuby presents on Public Art with a Cause. 4:30 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. Three Rocks Road, just north of Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5485 or visit SitkaCenter.org.

4th of July in Lincoln City, Glenden Beach. Much takes place in Lincoln City for the 4th of July this year. Enjoy a community celebration in Gleneden Beach and a spectacular fireworks display over Siletz Bay at dusk. Fun in Gleneden Beach from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., including parade at 1 p.m. Live music in Taft from 1 – 9 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Lincoln City website. 541-996-1274. ExploreLincolnCity.com.

July 3. Fireworks over Devil’s Lake at dusk. Lincoln City, Oregon. ExploreLincolnCity.com.



July 5. KXNG Crooked Concert live. Enjoy an evening of rap & hip hop, featuring KXNG Crooked, along with other local artists. $25 – $50. 6 p.m. Chinook Winds Golf Resort Convention Room, next door to Ace’s Sports Bar & Grill. Lincoln City, Oregon. 562-313-4556. ChinookWindsCasino.com.

July 5 - 6. Comedy on the Coast live. Headliner Tom Simmons is joined by Tyler Boeh with Patrick O’Sullivan hosting. Ages 21+. $15. 8 p.m. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. 888-624-6228 ChinookWindsCasino.com.

July 6. Tide Pool Clinic. Explore the beach and learn about the colorful creatures that inhabit rocky intertidal pools from a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. 10 a.m. NW 15th Street Beach Access in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 ExploreLincolnCity.com.



July 6. Raise the Roof Family Fun Festival. This all-day party features food, games, and a country store packed with homemade goodies, plants, produce, and collectibles. 11 a.m. St Augustine Catholic Church. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2216 or 541-270-7378.

July 6. Hands-on International Seafood Class. Global exploration of tasty seafood dishes. $75 per person. 11 a.m. Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125.

July 6. Ocean’s Edge 5K & 10K. This out-and-back beach race features cool breezes and gorgeous ocean views. All ages are welcome. To register visit RunSignUp.com. 9:30 a.m. D River Wayside. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

July 6. Summer Morning Matinees: The Black Stallion (1979). 11 AM. Also playing July 8 & 11. $3. Bijou Theater. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.

July 7. Tide Pool Clinic. Explore the beach and learn about the colorful creatures that inhabit rocky intertidal pools from a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. At the NW 15th Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. 11 a.m. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.



July 7. Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market. Where all items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. This outdoor market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-0062. ExploreLincolnCity.com.



July 7. Jazz Jam. No cover charge. All ages welcome. 4 p.m. Beachcrest Brewing Company. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.

July 8. Clamming Clinic. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by clamming on Siletz Bay. The clinics are free and no registration is required. 10 a.m. at the gravel pullout near the Bay House Restaurant. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

July 10. Mo Phillips. A goofball Portland singer-songwriter who will ‘wow’ any crowd - especially if you think like a kid. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Library. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-996-1242 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.

July 11 – Aug 31. Sex Please, We’re 60 playing at Theatre West. A comedy. A successful bed and breakfast operated by a prim and proper owner has next door neighbors interested in romantic liaisons. Lincoln City Oregon. TheatreWest.com or call 541-994-5663.

July 13. Bird Watching Clinic. Keep an eye on the banks of the channel to spot herons, egrets, and ducks. The clinics are free and no registration is required. 9 a.m. Alder Island Nature Trail. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

July 13. 5th Annual Beach, Bacon & Brews. 20+ microbrews and cinders along with 13 charities serving up bacon bites. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. 888-624-6228 ChinookWindsCasino.com.

July 13. Hands-on Pasta Class. Annual hands on pasta class. $75 per person. 11 a.m. Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. ExploreLincolnCity.com.



July 13. Movies in the Park: Incredibles 2. Bring your blankets. Free admission and popcorn. 9 a.m. Regatta Grounds Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-2768. ExploreLincolnCity.com.

July 13. Summer Morning Matinees: The Karate Kid (1984). 11 AM. Also playing July 15 & 18. $3. Bijou Theater. 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.

July 16. Haunted Taft: Full Moon Tour. Check out the spookier side of town in an award-winning program. Starting at the Sapphire Center. 9 p.m. $10-$20. Ages 8+. Lincoln City, Oregon. HauntedTaft.com.

July 17. Chris Leebrick. Chris is a storyteller for all ages. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1242 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.

July 19. Tide Pool Clinic. Explore the beach and learn about the colorful creatures that inhabit rocky intertidal pools from a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. At the NW 15th Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. 8:30 a.m. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.



July 20. 20 on the 20th to celebrate 20 years of Finders Keepers, an extra 20 glass floats will be dropped on our beaches on the 20th of each month. These 20 floats are unique in their color and design and represent Explore Lincoln City’s new brand. They will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

July 20. Summer Morning Matinees: Castle in the Sky (1986). Also playing July 22 & 25. $3. 11 a.m. Bijou Theater. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.

July 24. After Dark Dance Team. OSU grads spin their stuff doing the Lindy, Swing, Ballroom and more in this incredible Universe of Dance. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1242 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.

July 25. Crabbing Clinic. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by crabbing on Siletz Bay. The clinics are free and no registration is required. 11 a.m. at the pavilion on SW 51st Street in Lincoln City’s Historic Taft District. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

July 26 – 27. The Guess Who live. Tickets $20-$35. Must be 16+. 8 p.m. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228 ChinookWindsCasino.com.



July 27. Summer Morning Matinees: The Land Before Time (1988). 11 a.m. Also playing July 29 & Aug 1. $3. Bijou Theater. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.

July 31. Explosions Inc. Experience incredible, larger than life, science demonstrations that will stun the audience. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1242 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.

