Central Oregon Coast Cleanup Needs Help; Event Explains Yaquina Bay Plan

Published 03/21/23 at 6:30 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Looking for ways to help cleanup on the Oregon coast (before the big cleanup in April)? Want to learn more about the future of the Yaquina Bay? (Above: Siletz River, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Two events take place in April that will do just that, with the Siletz River Cleanup on April 1 and a presentation on the Yaquina Bay Management Plan on April 5.

Near the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City, a little ways inland at Siletz, things get rather dirty up the Siletz River. That's why there's the Siletz River Cleanup on Saturday April 1 at 9 a.m., beginning at the Hee Hee Illahe Park in Siletz.

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual central Oregon coast clean-up event is returning. Participants will pick up trash by boat and by foot to support the health of this important river system.



Courtesy photo

The clean-up is sponsored by the MidCoast Watersheds Council, and relies on those who value the river. For over 20 years, local residents, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, and river users from the coast and Willamette Valley have participated in this event. The Siletz River is an important fishing area, supporting populations of coho salmon, spring chinook, rainbow trout, and steelhead. The cities of Siletz, Toledo, Newport, and Seal Rock also rely on drinking water from the Siletz River.

Collecting trash at this event means a wide range of items, from smaller bits such as plastic bottles and food containers, to larger items like car tires.

The council is particularly requesting help from those with a boat.

“By working with local boat owners, we are able to remove much more trash - and much larger pieces of trash - from the river than would be possible with just land-based coverage,” the council said.

If you can help with a boat call 541-265-9195.

Bring your friends, gloves, waterproof boots, and dress in layers to take part in this community effort.

Coffee and donuts will be provided for the welcome and introductions at 9 a.m. Volunteers will then be divided into teams for the day. Participants should return to the park by 1 p.m. to offload debris in a dumpster generously provided by Dahl Disposal Services. Then stay to enjoy a BBQ lunch with meat and vegetarian options provided at no cost.

In Newport, a presentation about one of several estuary management plans on the Oregon coast takes place on April 5, in what's being called a community open house.

The Yaquina Bay Estuary Management Plan is hosted by several participating agencies. It outlines what kind of development can happen where and which areas are set aside for protection in Yaquina Bay. Local officials from Lincoln County and the cities of Newport and Toledo are working together with the Oregon Department of Land Conservation & Development to update the Estuary Management Plan to serve the communities around Yaquina Bay, for generations to come.

Those from Newport or concerned regulars to the Oregon coast will find it helpful, learning more about the estuary from local experts as well as how the plan is being updated. This will also be an opportunity for interested parties to share input on what features of the bay are important to them.

It runs 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye Street, Newport, Oregon. https://www.yaquina-emp.org/get-involved

