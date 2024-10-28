South Oregon Coast November 2024: Slowly Begin the Holidays

(Bandon, Oregon) – Just as winter really kicks in along the southern Oregon coast and sea foam begins to pile up on beaches, the holidays aren't far behind. There's a lot to the region of Curry and Coos Counties – and more than just the frivolity of the season. However, this is where the biggest light displays happen on the coastline, and 2024 will not disappoint in that manner. (Above: Holidays in Brookings' Azalea Park)

On November 28, the Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 2024 begins near Coos Bay. The decades-long tradition runs until December 31 this year, and again features half a million lights strung all over the mansion grounds and gardens of Shore Acres State Park.

Seven acres worth of lights stretch across the garden and Japanese lily pond, where you get a chance to stroll through the searing beauty of this massive glow from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. There are 26 Christmas trees, illuminated sculptures – some of them animated – and intriguing designs everywhere.

Instituted in recent years, you have to book your pass and time slot through Oregon State Parks, which costs $5. Reservation time slots for vehicle parking and timed entry are available for 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily during the event. See the site or call 800-452-5687, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.





You can bypass all this by taking the shuttles which are offered by the Charleston / Coos Bay / North Bend Visitors Center, however specifics on that are not available yet. Keep an eye on those changes.

“Take a break in the garden house to cozy up and savor some cookies along with a steaming cup of apple cider or coffee,” said Oregon's Adventure Coast of the south Oregon spectacle.

All this glowy, gooey wonderment started in '87 with a mere 6,000 miniature lights and one Christmas tree.



Bandon Visitors



In Bandon, November 30 brings Night of 10,000 Lights 2024. Old Town Bandon gets lit for the thirteenth time – decoratively speaking, of course. It all starts at 3 p.m. downtown with pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Then prepare ye for the coastal wine/nog festivities. The traditional wine and nog walk starts at 5 p.m. with glasses and maps available for purchase just before that. Make the rounds with Bandon merchants and shop local for the holidays.

The Christmas Tree lighting fires up at 5:30 p.m. 541-297-2342. https://bandon.com/



ODOT

In Port Orford, the Cape Blanco Historical Society Annual Membership Meeting & Art Auction is on the horizon. It will take place at the new home of Skuttlebutts, located at 557 9th St., Port Orford, OR, on November 16 at 4:00 p.m. The art auction will showcase a variety of pieces donated to this year's "Save Our Lighthouse" exhibit at Cape Blanco. Attendees can enjoy food from the menu and have the chance to meet group members and several contributing artists.

If you wish to contribute artwork to the auction, please contact Priscilla at 541-253-6166 or Rebecca at 541-366-2036. Space is limited, but they are potentially interested in quality items.

Nature's Coastal Holiday-Festival of Lights 2024 in Brookings. November 29th - December 29th, 2024, nightly 5 – 9 p.m. From a small beginning the southern Oregon coast show has seriously grown, attracting over 20,000 visitors each year.

Now, there are over 3 million lights covering the grounds of Azalea Park. Adults $4, Kids 12 and under free. Cash only-no advance tickets. It's a walk-through event that takes about 30 to 40 minutes.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit every Friday and Saturday night from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Santa House.

“Extreme weather is always an issue and can impact our opening for a night or force us to close early. We post on our Facebook page by 3 p.m. if we know the weather will not permit an opening,” said organizers. https://naturescoastalholiday.com/

