A Sea of Lights at Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium Throughout December

Published 11/27/24 at 6:35 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium will soon be awash in a sea of lights – quite literally. Sea of Lights is the actual name of a nearly month-long run of outstanding, unique holiday light displays at one of the Oregon coast's most well-known attractions. (Photos Oregon Coast Aquarium)

Sea of Lights happens on the first three Friday and Saturday nights in December, running from 5 to 8 p.m. Those dates are December 6, 7, 13, 14 and 20 and 21.

It's where thousands of twinkling bulbs create an immense installation of various colors and shapes. Pathways between sections of the aquarium become dreamscapes and the sections themselves become absolutely dreamy.

“This beloved annual event allows visitors to view Aquarium galleries and exhibits in a new light, with each weekend featuring a different attraction,” the aquarium said.

Sea of Lights is a long-running family-friendly event that's been going for decades, allowing you to cruise through the galleries and exhibits with a completely different slant.





On the first weekend (Dec. 6 and 7), tickets will be just $5 for those who bring a non-perishable food donation (including pet food) to benefit the Food Share of Lincoln County.



Santa will be present to pose for photos and listen to wishes the second and third weekend (Dec. 13, 14, 20, and 21). Guests can enjoy live music from the Oregon Coast Recorder Society on Saturday, Dec. 14, and from the Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble on Friday, Dec. 20.

The aquarium urges attendees to bring mittens and a warm coat, since much of the viewing is outside and Oregon coast weather is multifaceted and full of surprises.

Aquarium members can attend at no cost, while general admission tickets are priced at $10 per person or free with same-day paid admission. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

See a full schedule of events, updates, and tickets online at aquarium.org/sea-of-lights.

Oregon Coast Aquarium is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 aquariums in the U.S., providing visitors with opportunities to connect with 15,000 animals spanning 300 different species. It is located at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. aquarium.org, 541-867-3474.





Also found in the area is South Beach and its unique attractions:

Newport's South Beach is more than a tourism afterthought as you leave southwards towards destinations like Seal Rock and or Driftwood Beach. There's a big bay, a walkway out into the water, some mighty science vessels, a major beach attraction sometimes overlooked, and some colorful secrets packed with layers of humor both obvious and inadvertent.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

