Oregon Coast Photo Contest Opens: Win $250 for a Shot of Florence

Published 11/04/24 at 7:15 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Florence, Oregon) – Caught the photo bug? Maybe you're already a pro or just an amateur with a keen eye. Either way, Florence, Oregon wants you to submit photos of the pretty place for the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce 2024 Photo Contest, where you get your chance of snagging some cash for a pic of “Oregon's Coastal Playground.” (Courtesy photo)

Chamber president and CEO Bettina Hannigan said it's open to amateur or professional photographers, and should somehow convey the area's playground theme.

“We are looking for the best photos of the fun, frolic, and iconic scenery,” Hannigan said. “Photos from in town, around town, nearby attractions, and from the natural areas within 20 miles of Florence will be eligible.”

The deadline for entry is sneaking up fast: November 15, 2024. The winner will be notified by email within the following 30 days.

The winner will collect a $250 cash prize and have their submitted photo featured in the Chamber’s directory and visitor resource guide, other printed marketing pieces, on their website, and in social media. A panel of Chamber members will decide the winner.





Anything within 20 miles of Florence is eligible, which means down through part of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area up through almost to Yachats – which includes Lane and Lincoln County beaches like Bob Creek Wayside, Strawberry Hill, Cape Perpetua, Heceta Head Lighthouse, Sea Lion Caves, Tokatee Klootchman and more (see the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour for details of that area).

Special consideration will be given photos that convey a diversity of people (ages and ethnicities) having fun in and around Florence. Portrait-oriented photos stand the best chance of being used in print media, though landscape-oriented photos are equally encouraged. Ideal photos will be in .jpg format, color, and measure 1920×1080 pixels, and 8MP, if possible. If the photo is more than 10 MP in file size, contestants can email Contest@FlorenceChamber.com for a Dropbox URL through which to share the entry.



Courtesy Florence Chamber

By participating in this contest, you confirm that you own the rights to the submitted photo and that it is free from claims by other entities. You grant the Chamber unlimited rights to use the photo in its publicity and marketing materials, without relinquishing your own private rights to the photo. Each entrant must provide signed photo release forms granting the Chamber permission to use the image or likeness of any individuals featured in the photo. Photos selected for use should not have watermarks and will require a signed release from both the photographer and any recognizable individuals in the photo. Entrants under the age of 18 need written permission from a parent or guardian. For credit purposes, please title your image with your name.

For more contest information, entry forms, and image release waivers visit FlorenceChamber.com/2023-photo-contest, call 541-997-3128, or e-mail Info@FlorenceChamber.com.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - - Where to eat - - Florence Oregon Virtual Tour, Map







MORE PHOTOS BELOW

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted