Oregon Coast Visitors Association Brings in Kind Traveler Program to Aid Charities

Published 11/05/24 at 5:45 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oceanside, Oregon) – A variety of coastal businesses and charities have come together to champion environmental education and conservation along Oregon's shores. Part of a larger initiative and long-range plan, Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) recently announced its partnership with Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program. This collaboration marks a significant moment for the state's overall responsible tourism efforts, enabling travelers to support community well-being and environmental preservation along the region through specific travel choices. (Manzanita / Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo)

Through the Every Stay Gives Back partnership, a portion of each guest stay with participating lodging partners along the Oregon coast will support local nonprofits selected by each partner to benefit their community. Whether bookings are made directly or via third-party platforms, the impact of each stay will be tracked, with Kind Traveler providing third-party validation. A live positive impact dashboard will showcase transparent, real-time reporting to illustrate how travel dollars directly aid local causes.

Among the participating lodging / charity partners are:

Agate Beach Motel (Newport) with Oregon Coast Aquarium; Florence's Driftwood Shores Resort & Conference Center partnering with the Cape Perpetua Collaborative; Ocean Inn at Manzanita supporting the North Coast Land Conservancy; The Wildflower Inn (Gold Beach) assisting the Elakha Alliance.

Recipient nonprofits were vetted through OCVA's Mitigation, Adaptation and Resiliency Climate Standards and Criteria, ensuring that funds from hotels are going to high-quality environmental restoration projects.



Agate Beach Motel

In just a few months following the program’s soft launch, positive impact metrics have been achieved, resulting in:

728 volunteer hours dedicated to educating about the culture, history, ecology, and stewardship of Cape Perpetua



286 Common Murres, a native Oregon bird species, receiving three weeks of nutritional care at the Wildlife Center of the North Coast



192 individuals gaining knowledge about the cultural and environmental significance of sea otters through the Elakha Alliance



87 days of food provided for a single marine patient at the Oregon Coast Aquarium

53 acres of protected land cared for over one month with the North Coast Land Conservancy



The decision to extend the program along the Oregon coast was inspired by the success of a pilot initiative launched by Kind Traveler in partnership with Adrift Hospitality, a woman-owned B-Corp that operates Bowline Hotel, Ashore Hotel, and four other properties on the Washington Coast. Since launching the pilot program in November 2022, Adrift Hospitality has generated $141,547 in donations for the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center, contributing to the construction of a new school in the region.



This initiative is in line with OCVA’s long-standing commitment to responsible tourism and environmental stewardship. The collaboration with Kind Traveler underscores the region's dedication to preserving its natural beauty, from the rocky shores and forests to the marine wildlife that inhabit the coast.



Gold Beach / ODOT



“Travelers are increasingly seeking opportunities to make a meaningful impact while exploring new destinations,” said Finn Johnson, North Coast Destination Stewardship Manager at the Oregon Coast Visitors Association. “Our partnership with Kind Traveler enables visitors to give back to the environment and communities they encounter, supporting the long-term sustainability of our region.”

Kind Traveler launched the Every Stay Gives Back program in September 2023 and has since raised over $304,352 in donations for local charities across participating destinations and lodging partners within just one year.

To start planning your Oregon Coast getaway and #TravelKindly, visit www.kindtraveler.com/content/oregon-coast-visitors-association.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted