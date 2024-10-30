Newport Gets New Sea Jelly Tanks and Glowing Tanks at Oregon Coast Aquarium

Published 10/30/24 at 5:55 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Newport, Oregon) - Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCA) is about to make more waves. (All photos OCA)

On October 31, they’re unveiling their revamped Connected Coasts gallery and the brand-new, totally epic Sea Jelly gallery. The Connected Coasts gallery, previously known as Coastal Waters, now highlights the intricate web of ocean ecosystems, showcasing a variety of marine life from both local and distant waters. This gallery is home to some tropical stars like potbelly seahorses, lionfish, and live corals, all carefully reared over the years for this grand reveal.

Dive into the new Sea Jelly gallery, where a dimly lit passageway with glowing tanks creates an underwater dreamscape. Marvel at the Pacific sea nettles, blue blubbers, and spotted lagoon jellies – and then there's that central sphere filled with moon jellies, inviting you to feel the soothing flow.

Both galleries are home to unique species and educational signs in English and Spanish. Plus, updated life support systems ensure that all the new and improved tanks are in top shape. It creates a whole new vibe for the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

You could say, it's going to be “jelly good” fun.

OCA President and CEO Carrie Lewis said the opening of Connected Coasts and the Sea Jelly gallery represent their commitment to marine life and visitors.

“We can’t wait for our visitors to explore these new spaces and be inspired by the beauty of our coastal ecosystems,” she said.

Because it's Halloween weekend, the Oregon coast attraction is celebrating with “Dress Like a Jelly” for October 31 – November 3. Show up like your fave jellyfish – a chance to create a very unique costume.





These galleries are made possible thanks to contributions from major donors, including the State of Oregon, Jeanette Bertea Hennings Foundation, Dave and Julie Shafer, Al Gleason, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, James and Shirley Rippey Family Foundation, Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, John & Nancy Dennis Family, Jim Pattison/Roth's Fresh Markets, Clark Foundation, Travel Oregon, Hillman Family Foundations, Marta & Ken Thrasher, Christine & David Vernier, Miller Family Holdings, and Aquarium Volunteers.

Accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, the Oregon Coast Aquarium is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 aquariums in the U.S., providing visitors with opportunities to connect with 15,000 animals spanning 300 different species. The Oregon Coast Aquarium is located at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. aquarium.org, 541-867-3474. Follow us on Facebook or Instagram for the latest updates.







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













