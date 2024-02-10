Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Netarts Sunset Bay Walk Shows Off Science and Photogenic Beauty of N. Oregon Coast

Published 10/02/24
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Netarts, Oregon) – Relax in an especially invigorating way with a different kind of sunset walk on the beach. Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS is putting together the Sunset Bay Walk event on October 15, which takes you around the north Oregon coast shoreline of Netarts Bay and its varied environs. (Photo Jim Young / WEBS)

It goes from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here, you not only take a beautiful stroll but it's educational. Photographer and naturalist Jim Young leads the group, WEBS' volunteer guide to this stunning section of sands near Oceanside. Not only will you get to dig into local ocean and beach science, but you could well get some great photo tips.

“This in-person event is the perfect way to unwind after a long day and enjoy the natural beauty of the Oregon coast,” WEBS said. “Jim will be guiding the walk and providing information about interesting beach finds, bay ecology, and more along the way. Additionally, if you plan to bring your camera hoping to capture a beautiful sunset, Jim will be happy to share some basic tips to help you take that memorable shot. “

What should you bring?

WEBS said you'll want to have comfortable walking shoes, a water bottle and snacks if you think you'll get the pangs for grub later on.


“Binoculars are highly encouraged,” WEBS said. “We will have a few pairs available to borrow and share.”

Weather, of course, is a consideration. It is the Oregon coast, after all. WEBS conditions can change quickly, going from warm to cool and gnarly, so you'll want to dress for all weather.

There is no cost to attend this program. Donations are appreciated.


The meeting location will be revealed when you register (which is required). You can so on their website. https://www.netartsbaywebs.org/events

This event will take place outdoors. If bad weather develops, an alternate plan will be communicated to the registered participants.

See a new way to view Pacific City: Mesmerizing Slabs Beneath Cape Kiwanda: Mysterious Caves, Holes .


This is a popular program with limited space that tends to fill quickly, WEBS said.

“We want to ensure that as many people are able to enjoy this workshop as we have space for,” they said. “If you register and your plans change making you unable to attend, please let us know so that we can offer your spot to someone else.”

