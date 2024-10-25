Multiple, Killer Oregon Coast Balcony Views at a Mere Two of Newport's Hotspots



Published 10/25/24 at 6:25 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Sometimes they say location is everything, and in the case of two Newport hotspots that's almost true. Views to the Pacific and its roaring or lulling are paramount in many cases, but there are moments these places can deliver more than imagined. (Above: Inn at Nye Beach's Infinity Spa)

Two hotels in this central Oregon coast legend pack a powerful visual punch in this realm – multiple times.

The Ocean House, perched on a scenic cliff above Newport's Agate Beach, has two knockout viewing spots from balconies at the old mansion-turned-BnB. The historic building was done up a few years ago in an extravagant interior, one which causes non-stop dropping of the jaw. Yet its outside will blow you away as well.

One room, the High Tides, features a little exterior alcove with an A-frame above you that's like your own private lookout point – because that's exactly what it is. You're hidden from the elements but still amid them, encompassed by the walls and ceiling along with a sleek sheet of protective glass. It's still a balcony, where those winds rush around you and the salt air surrounds, all the sounds of the sea wandering up.

Below, Agate Beach rages and the lighthouse blinks at you periodically from the top of Yaquina Head.

The room itself is full of interesting angles, an architectural curiosity yet a beauty. It's a penthouse-style king suite that features its own private staircase, and like the rest of the BnB it's chock of luxury and plush furnishings.

The Ocean House BnB has been rather famous for its outstanding breakfasts as well, and the handful of other rooms offer other upscale amenities as well.

Also popular there is the massive sundeck, which gazes out on this chunk of slightly hidden central Oregon coast. There, the forested view is more prominent, wrapping you up in the dense greens with the ocean murmuring below. Breakfast can be served out here, or you simply hang out and take in the drama and the calm.





From this charming old mansion and its ultra-modern rooms, there's not a bad view in the house, but the experience gets even more immersive when you walk down the little pathway created here and stand at the overlook, which brings you directly to the edge of the cliff. There's a third stunning overlook here – not exactly a balcony.

All this takes you down to the beach with the Ocean House BnB's own stairway. 4920 NW Woody Way, Newport. 1.541.265.3888. Website

Not far away, at Newport's Nye Beach, there's the Inn at Nye Beach. In every way a soaring, upscale example of prime Oregon coast views, there are multiple balcony experiences to be had here.

The rooms themselves can come with these stunning overlooks, letting you soak in all the rays (and yes, the clouds too) of atmospheric Nye Beach.





It's chic with hints of rustic, and yet there's so much pampering it borders on a kind of gleeful self-indulgence. Among those features are spa services boasting a traditional Swedish or deep tissue massage in their Spa Room (rates and info on their website).Inside, you'll find board game rentals, an extensive DVD library, a wheelchair accessible elevator, and some tasty indie-made tea and coffee that's hard to get.

If you really want to soak in all in – there's the Infinity Spa. It's made for some of the more amazing photo opps of any outdoor jacuzzi on the Oregon coast. Shoot it at the right angles with the sky reflecting and you can't tell where the spa ends and the ocean begins.

At night the spot is just wowing – to the point of unbelievable.





Aside from that astounding outdoor spa, there are fire pits for those incredible views as well. Right next to the spa the scenery continues.

729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com.

Both Ocean House and Inn at Nye Beach are a quick jaunt to major attractions like the Oregon Coast Aquarium, or a short drive to the crazed cliffs of Depoe Bay, Lincoln City's dreamy aspects or the hidden wonders of Yachats.

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted