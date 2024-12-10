First This Season: Large Sneaker Waves Possible Monday on Oregon Coast

Published 10/12/24 at 5:05 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – All of the Oregon coast is under a special statement for increased risk of sneaker waves for Monday, with sizable swells of 13 feet or more expected offshore but just the right combo of issues to create extra wave hazards. There are marine craft warnings as well. (Above: This could turn Coos Bay's Shore Acres cliffs into wave monsters. Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a beach hazards statement saying sneaker waves are possible on all Oregon beaches, from Brookings, Bandon, Coos Bay, Florence to Newport, Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. It also includes south Washington coast towns from Long Beach up through Raymond.

“A westerly swell of 11-13 ft with a dominant period of 14-15 seconds will impact the coastline on Monday and lead to a high sneaker wave threat,” the NWS said.

The key here is the period between waves: 14 – 15 seconds. The greater the timing between wave sets, the more chances they can build up energy: essentially different wave sets pile up together into a larger, more dangerous one. It increases the chance a really large wave will charge up the beach without warning.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather - Inland Oregon Weather

It's almost the first Oregon / Washington coast storm of the season – but not quite. It does show, however, that October has taken the turn into more fall-like weather. Plenty of rain is coming not just to the coastlines this week but also all over the two states, such as Portland, Vancouver, Kelso, Eugene, Ashland and Cottage Grove.



Wild times at Washington's Cape Disappointment - photo Angi D Wildt Gallery

“Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people into the surf, which may lead to serious injury or drowning,” the NWS. “Sneaker waves can roll large logs on the beach, which can lead to serious injury or death.”

It may be a good idea to stay off small beaches with no quick escape from waves on Monday, such as Gleneden Beach, below Humbug Mountain near Port Orford, or parts of Lincoln City with just cliffs behind you.



Sneaker wave in Seaside / Seaside Aquarium

“A beach hazards statement is issued when sneaker waves create life-threatening conditions near the surf zone,” the NWS said. “Caution should be used when near the water including when on jetties.”

Jetties will put you at special risk. Stay away from them.

“Keep away from large logs on the beach,” the NWS said. “Water-soaked logs are especially heavy and will roll easily when waves reach them.”

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW















Cape Meares sneaker wave - Oregon Coast Beach Connection

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted