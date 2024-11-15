All Dungeness Crabbing Closed on Part of South Oregon Coast

Published 11/15/24 at 6:30 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Port Orford, Oregon) – Late Thursday, Oregon officials closed both commercial and recreational crabbing on a sizable stretch of south Oregon coast: from Cape Blanco to the California border. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) said the usual marine toxin has been found, the same one that's been increasing in frequency in recent years. (Cape Blanco courtesy Manuela Durson Fine Arts)

“Recent crab samples indicate levels of domoic acid (a marine biotoxin) are above the safety threshold,” ODFW said. “The closure includes Dungeness crab and red rock crab harvested from bays and estuaries in this area.”

The closure affects areas around Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. Other crabbing hotspots are not affected, such as Bandon, Coos Bay, Newport or Seaside.

In areas where crab harvesting is allowed, it is always advised to eviscerate crabs and remove the guts before cooking. This involves discarding the viscera, internal organs, and gills. Cooking, freezing, or any other treatments do not eliminate toxins.

ODA said due to Oregon’s precautionary management of biotoxins, crab and shellfish products currently sold in retail markets and restaurants are safe for consumers. Chowing down on seafood in Oregon coast eateries will be just fine.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) will continue testing for shellfish toxins at least twice a month, as tides and weather allow. Reopening an area closed due to biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

There are still some other closures on the coast:

Crabs:

CLOSED Cape Blanco to CA border.

OPEN Cape Blanco to WA border.

NOTE: sport crabbing in the ocean off the Oregon coast is closed through Nov. 30.

Razor clams:

OPEN from the WA border to Cascade Head.

CLOSED from Cascade Head to the CA border.

Mussels:

OPEN coastwide.

Bay clams:

OPEN coastwide.

The biotoxin has definitely made its mark on the Oregon coast in the last decade, increasing in frequency due to warmer waters. Domoic acid has delayed the commercial crabbing season on the west coast many times in recent years.

It's also hit other shellfish sectors hard. Earlier in 2024, 20 people fell severely ill after consuming mussels tainted with PSP. Elevated levels of domoic acid and other biotoxins subsequently led to the comprehensive shutdown of recreational shellfish harvesting along the entire Oregon coast. Even commercial harvesting areas and the two bays on the Washington coast saw closures. It marked the most extensive health-related shellfish shutdown on record.

People should always call the Shellfish Safety Hotline at 1-800-448-2474 before heading out to harvest any shellfish or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

