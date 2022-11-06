Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Coos Bay's Juneteenth Celebration Updates for South Oregon Coast Party

Published 06/11/22 at 3:45 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Coos Bay's Juneteenth Celebration Updates for South Oregon Coast Party

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One lovely little celebration on the southern Oregon coast just became a slightly bigger deal, as the second annual Juneteenth Celebration happening June 18 – 19 gets a bit more information released. The Coos History Museum and Juneteenth Celebration Committee just expanded on the weekend's activities and their times, where music, food, dance, vendors, community resources, and activities for all ages at the museum become one heck of a memorable south Oregon coast experience. (Sunset Bay photo above courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)

Various booths and vendors representing Coos County organizations and resources for community members, including a CHM booth with Juneteenth-themed activities and giveaways.

The entire festival happens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with most events a the Coos History Museum.

June 18th Schedule:

11 AM – 4 PM: Community Cultural Fest. Various booths and vendors representing Coos County organizations and resources for community members, including a CHM booth with Juneteenth-themed activities and giveaways.

11 AM – 12 PM: Beaver Hill Mine Historical Marker Dedication. Meet at the CHM at 10:00 AM or go directly to the site located near Beaver Slough, south of Coaledo, on North Bank Road at a quarter-mile west of its junction near Highway 42.

11 AM – 12:30 PM: Guinean Dance Master Class. Hosted at the Pacific School of Dance at 295 North 4th Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420 with instructor Alseny Yansane. Registration is required by Thursday, June 16th at 5:00 PM and can be found at: cooshistory.org/events/guinean-dance-master-class/.

11 AM – 1 PM: Juneteenth Food Demonstration. Hosted at the CHM by Chef Jardin Kazaar from Black Market Gourmet and Jamar Ruff from Coos Head Food Co-Op. Some first time experiences will be had on the south Oregon coast.

11 AM – 2 PM: Helping Hands Community Craft. Hosted at the CHM with Valerie Flynn, Director of Art Education from Coos Art Museum.

12 PM – 2 PM: Music on the Plaza. Hosted at the CHM with musicians Allison Scull and Victor Martin.

3 PM – 4 PM: Guinean Drumming Demonstration. Hosted at the CHM with instructor Alseny Yansane.

June 19th (Juneteenth) Schedule:


Coos Bay, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more

11 AM – 4 PM: Community Cultural Fest. Various booths and vendors representing Coos County organizations and resources for community members, including a CHM booth with Juneteenth-themed activities and giveaways, and food provided by Plate LLC food truck.

11 AM – 12 PM: Opening Ceremony. Hosted at the CHM with various speakers, readings, music, and Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration 2021 community word cloud banner unveiling.

12 PM – 2 PM: Music on the Plaza. Hosted at the CHM with musicians Allison Scull and Victor Martin.

1 PM – 4 PM: A Snippet of the Story Art Class. Hosted at the CHM with artist Josie Keating from josiesARTLAB. Registration is required by Sunday, June 19th at 9:00 AM and can be found at: cooshistory.org/events/snippet-of-the-story-art-class.

2 PM – 4 PM: The Visit on the Plaza. Hosted at the CHM with musicians Madi Christina Barrena and Michael Somers. For more information about this event, check out the website (cooshistory.org/juneteenth-celebration). MORE PHOTOS BELOW

MORE PHOTOS BELOW






