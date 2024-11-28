Chances of Thanksgiving Northern Lights Tonight for Washington, Sliver of Northern Oregon

Published 11/28/24 at 6:35 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Long Beach, Washington) – Those in Washington may get to see the aurora borealis on Thanksgiving evening (Thursday night), after a sizable CME (coronal mass ejection) fired off from the sun on November 25 and is expected to arrive that night and Friday. There are some vague chances it could be spotted in Oregon's northern and northeastern edges. (Above: aurora borealis in Bandon on the south Oregon coast this spring, photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts)

However, weather from the Oregon coast to Washington's eastern and northern parts is not expected to cooperate. The forecast for the majority of the Pacific Northwest is mostly cloudy skies tonight.

Most of Washington is still in the northern lights forecast area (see the graphic below), with just a sliver of Oregon in that circle. The majority of the forecast area is for northern tier states on Thursday and Friday night, but much less so on Friday

Most of the time it will remain a G1 or less in the geomagnetic storm category, but it's predicted to reach G2 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., with a Kp index of 5.6. However, starting just after sunset it may be picking up steam. Check the 30-minute aurora borealis forecast





“G1-G2 (Minor-Moderate) or greater geomagnetic storms are likely on 28-29 Nov due to possible impacts from a filament eruption on 25 Nov.” said the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) in Colorado.



Earlier this year, the aurora borealis was caught by the webcam at Manzanita's Ocean Inn.

Areas like Bellingham, Seattle and Forks on the Washington coast are well within the ring of prediction, but sweather is looking spotty at best. However, many areas may see some breaks in the clouds – which is where you may get lucky.

Even with clouds parting temporarily, this is likely not a northern lights you can see with the naked eye. You'll likely need a camera.



Aurora in Seattle, Sueberry Sueberry of Seattle

Jim Todd, astronomy expert, offered photographic advice in these situations to Oregon Coast Beach Connection earlier this year.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather - Inland Oregon Weather

“Best bet is to take a digital camera (DSLR or advance smartphones) on a tripod and take 3 to 5 seconds exposures towards the northern horizon,” Todd said. “If the picture shows some shades of green to red curtain-like images, chances are the auroras are active. Sometimes the auroras low and faint above the northern horizon, not visible to the naked eye.”

The sun is going through its cycle of increased solar flare activity, which takes place every ten years. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Newport Parks and Rec



