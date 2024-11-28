Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Chances of Thanksgiving Northern Lights Tonight for Washington, Sliver of Northern Oregon

Published 11/28/24 at 6:35 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff


(Long Beach, Washington) – Those in Washington may get to see the aurora borealis on Thanksgiving evening (Thursday night), after a sizable CME (coronal mass ejection) fired off from the sun on November 25 and is expected to arrive that night and Friday. There are some vague chances it could be spotted in Oregon's northern and northeastern edges. (Above: aurora borealis in Bandon on the south Oregon coast this spring, photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

However, weather from the Oregon coast to Washington's eastern and northern parts is not expected to cooperate. The forecast for the majority of the Pacific Northwest is mostly cloudy skies tonight.

Most of Washington is still in the northern lights forecast area (see the graphic below), with just a sliver of Oregon in that circle. The majority of the forecast area is for northern tier states on Thursday and Friday night, but much less so on Friday

Most of the time it will remain a G1 or less in the geomagnetic storm category, but it's predicted to reach G2 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., with a Kp index of 5.6. However, starting just after sunset it may be picking up steam. Check the 30-minute aurora borealis forecast


“G1-G2 (Minor-Moderate) or greater geomagnetic storms are likely on 28-29 Nov due to possible impacts from a filament eruption on 25 Nov.” said the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) in Colorado.


Earlier this year, the aurora borealis was caught by the webcam at Manzanita's Ocean Inn.

Areas like Bellingham, Seattle and Forks on the Washington coast are well within the ring of prediction, but sweather is looking spotty at best. However, many areas may see some breaks in the clouds – which is where you may get lucky.

Even with clouds parting temporarily, this is likely not a northern lights you can see with the naked eye. You'll likely need a camera.


Aurora in Seattle, Sueberry Sueberry of Seattle

Jim Todd, astronomy expert, offered photographic advice in these situations to Oregon Coast Beach Connection earlier this year.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather - Inland Oregon Weather

“Best bet is to take a digital camera (DSLR or advance smartphones) on a tripod and take 3 to 5 seconds exposures towards the northern horizon,” Todd said. “If the picture shows some shades of green to red curtain-like images, chances are the auroras are active. Sometimes the auroras low and faint above the northern horizon, not visible to the naked eye.”

The sun is going through its cycle of increased solar flare activity, which takes place every ten years. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com



Newport Parks and Rec

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Could be Visible This Week To Oregon-Washington, Coas...
Visible briefly until Oct 1, then possibly brighter after Oct 9. Astronomy, sciences

South Oregon Coast Surf Advisory: Waves 23 Feet or More
NWS said 'large breaking waves between 23 and 26 feet'

Changes, Milestones on Oregon Coast Trail - Gaps Getting Addressed
Changes hands, boat shuttles, other future plans. Weather

Above Washington / Oregon Coast: Astronomy of Halloween, Planets, Meteors
Taurid meteor showers could create major fireballs. Weather sciences

Feds Seek Suspects in S. Oregon Coast Cliff Vandalism: Graffiti, Digging Laws...
Why it's illegal to dig or even carve on coastal cliffs. Sciences, Gold Beach

Central Oregon Coast's Yachats Mushroom Fest is Back October 18 - 20
Foraging, culinary delights and educational outdoor adventures. Yachats events

Washington, Oregon Coast Flooding, Sneaker Waves - Portland, Eugene, Seattle ...
Various coastal flooding, beach hazards. Waves up 28 ft possible this week. Valley / Seattle flooding

UPDATES: Thursday's Aurora Borealis Over Washington, Oregon, Coast Latest - C...
Severe G4 Storm Watch for Thurs, Maybe Fri; also comet in west. Astronomy


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted