Catching / Shooting Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas in Oregon, Washington? Coast Could Be Best Bet

Published 10/13/24 at 5:55 a.m. - Updated 10/13/24 4 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – UPDATE: HOW TO PHOTOGRAPH AND SPOT THE COMET.

Some are predicting it could be the most photographed comet in history. Yet not everyone agrees it's going to be completely visible to the naked eye. Either way, Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (C/2023 A3) – often known as Atlas or A3 – has transitioned to early evening skies and to the west for areas like Oregon and Washington, and this could mean the Oregon and Washington coast will get the best views because it's going to be low on the horizon. (Above: Comet A3 from the ISS - courtesy NASA)

Except, however, weather may have more to say about that. Sunday, October 13 (today) turns rather crummy for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, while inland areas like Portland or Silverton get one last shot of clear skies today. Rain and storms kick in for both the inland and coastal regions for at least a week, although Oregon's coastline may get partially clear skies next weekend.

ATLAS has often been photographed through telescopes in the southern hemisphere last month, but some parts of the U.S. - like Texas – enjoyed unaided sightings this weekend.

According to NASA, yesterday it was at its closest to the sun and thus the brightest it's going to get. Yet astronomers say that even though it will start dimming, it's expected to rise slowly in the twilight skies every night through near the end of October. As a result it will be getting more visible.



The last time such a comet came through it was photographed in Bandon on the south coast see Manuela Durson Fine Arts

Look low in the southwest, starting about 45 minutes after sundown. In the first few days, it'll be just a bit north of Venus, which rises bright in the west.

“Each day throughout October, the comet will gradually rise higher and higher in the western sky as it moves farther away from the Sun,” NASA said. “But as it does, it will become fainter and fainter. Eagle-eyed skywatchers may be able to spot it with the naked eye for a few days, but after that, observers will likely need binoculars or a telescope to see it as it grows fainter.”



Sky map of the comet - courtesy Sky & Telescope

Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff attempted to find it from Beaverton on Saturday night, but were unable to due to atmospheric haze on the horizon – even with a zoom lens. UPDATE: See photos of the comet from Portland on our FB page

How to Spot or Photograph the Comet

Jim Todd, astronomy expert with Portland's OMSI, said it's not certain you'll be able to see it with the naked eye, however. So, how do you spot Comet A3 or photograph it?

“You do not need a large telescope to see the comet,” he told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “Highly recommend low magnification (7x, 8x) but large size (50mm and up) binoculars on a tripod. A wide-angle lens (35 mm or LESS) on a camera mounted to tripod. If you use a telephoto, you will need a long exposure, and the image will be smudged by the earth’s rotation. You can take a picture of a comet with your smartphone, but there are some things to consider. Night mode is a feature on most smartphones that takes long exposure photos when it detects a lack of light. This is ideal for taking pictures of comets.”

In a few days, you'll also be fighting a rather bright moon as it gets full. So it's entirely possible that by the time the weather clears in Portland or Seattle it'll be too late for seeing without gear. Still, it's expected to be fairly visible with binoculars or other optics, but then it'll quickly fade after October 26.



Photo from the ISS by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick

If we're all extremely lucky, the Pacific Northwest and areas like Bandon, Westport or Tacoma will get to see its tail elongate. Scientists think there's a decent chance it will grow in size as it zooms through our solar system.

When can we see Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS 3 again?

That's going to be a problem: it won't show up again for another 80,000 years. That's the last time it swung through our view, making a show for Neanderthals.

Best Places to See Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in Oregon, Washington

High vantage points in your area with a good shot to the west will be your greatest possibilities, such as west-facing bridges in Beaverton or Crown Point in the Columbia Gorge. Also see Why Stars Twinkle, Change Colors: Portland, Oregon, Washington Coast Astronomy

Along the Oregon coast will be your best bets, including most beaches. However, soaring spots like Cape Foulweather, Cape Sebastian near Gold Beach or Manzanita's Neahkahnie Mountain will be quite spectacular for a lot of reasons.

