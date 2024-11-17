Brooding Horror Flick The Cycle Being Filmed at N. Oregon Coast's Astoria

Published 11/17/24 at 1:45 a.m.

By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – An indie horror flick is being filmed in Astoria right now, and in some circles it's one of the more awaited movies in almost five years. (Parts of the movie were filmed at Custard King - Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo)

In 2018, Jordan Downey created The Head Hunter, a tiny film by comparison to most, but it won seven awards and was the darling of a few festivals. The artful yet minimalist horror turned heads for its inventiveness, including the fact it was filmed for a mere $30 grand (and grossed under half a million worldwide).

Now, Downey is returning – this time heading to the north Oregon coast with The Cycle, another horror flick. The Cycle snagged Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil) and reportedly a couple other series' stars, with at least the majority being filmed in Astoria.

Astoria is also famous for its part in Tinseltown outings such as The Ring II, Short Circuit, and of course The Goonies.

The Cycle producer Mike Downey (The Big Ugly) is Jordan's older brother: the two originally hail from Ohio.



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Downey told Oregon Coast Beach Connection it's a horror / suspense film with an otherworldly element.

“Our film is a suspense thriller but more in the supernatural vein,” Downey said by email.

The Cycle has been zipping around the north coast region.

“We've filmed all around Astoria from the old Roby's department store to AMCCO, Suomi Hall, Hughes Ransom Mortuary, both Clatsop Community Colleges, Custard King, the old County Jail, all the way to Clatskanie,” Downey said. “This has been an amazing experience, we love the town and community.”



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

It reportedly centers around the discovery of a murdered body – some 36 years later after the man went missing. Digging into the mystery, characters uncover a dark past of the victim.

Jordan is again directing, and as with The Head Hunter he penned the script with Kevin Stewart.

Astoria Visitor Center's Regina Wilke said they've been here since September and employed numerous locals and regional talent from around Oregon.

“They’ve got a couple weeks left as I understand it,” Wilke told Oregon Coast Beach Connection.



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

In addition to the paid gigs for residents, the film crew had also put out a call for a large, brooding home.

Could there be a next Goonies house of sorts?

Indeed, there's a bit of buzz in the industry about Downey since The Head Hunter. That one did well on streaming once it hit Shudder and the company is behind the current flick.

Astoria's old Customs building - Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

