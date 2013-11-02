Valentine's Day Lodging Openings and Suggestions Along the Oregon Coast

Published 02/11/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for a place to stay on the Oregon coast during this Valentine's Day? (Above: Staying the night at Cottages at Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City)

You may be out of luck already in some areas, but there are still rooms available along the beaches for this holiday of the heart. Check the links below, or if you're searching from a smartphone or other handheld device, try the Oregon Coast Mobile Lodging Listings for availability.

In Seaside, numerous romantic possibilities exist. Some are oceanfront and decidedly upscale, while others are ultra-quaint inns that ooze charm, sitting just a short walk from the beach. Plenty of vacation rental homes abound here as well. See the Seaside, Oregon Lodging section for a full list.

In the Cannon Beach area, a huge array of upscale hotels sit right on the ocean, all over this stunning north coast town. Many rental homes there are cozy, tiny charmers, as well. Just south of town, in Arch Cape, you'll find some jaw-dropping romance, such as the one BnB that is an actual castle. Cannon Beach Lodging Guide.

Heading down to Manzanita and the Nehalem Bay area, stay at a place far from the maddening crowds and easily find places to walk those pristine sands alone, just the two of you. Smaller, cozy inns are filled to the brim with gushiness-inducing possibilities, some right on the water of the Nehalem Bay or the beach itself. Just south of there, Rockaway Beach also provides some awesome openings for Valentine's Day. Lodging for Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach.

Into the Three Capes area, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar and semi-bustling Pacific City offer incredible sights and equally incredible places to stay. From tiny cottages to rent, upscale condos on the ocean to large hotels that cater to every whim, there's a huge array of choices as well. Pacific City, Oceanside, Neskowin lodging.

At Lincoln City, you'll find more options to stay than most cities on the entire west coast. Lots of them offer oceanfront hot tubs, balconies and swimming pools, while others are just a short walk away from the beach and filled with plenty of magic. Your chances of finding availability at the Lincoln City lodging guide are a little better, considering the sheer numbers.

So much in the Depoe Bay area has a kiss-inducing feel. Amazing little BnB's abound as do larger vacation rental businesses that also have cozy cottages. Every place in Depoe Bay has an incredible view, as well. See the Depoe Bay lodging guide.

Newport is chock full of hand-holding opportunities on these beaches, and the romance factor in this central Oregon coast town is awe-inspiring. Some of the lodgings sit high on cliffs overlooking the ocean, others are even closer to the beach. At least one little bed and breakfast specializes in the heavy romance factor year-round. See the Newport, Oregon lodging guide.

Down around Yachats and Waldport, look for non-stop incredible views, especially along the rocky shorelines of Yachats' always dramatic basalt ledges. There's always a massive ocean show going on here. See the Yachats lodging guide for full availability.

