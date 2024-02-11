Valentine's Day Romance Packages Abound on Oregon Coast: from Food to Stays

Published 2/11/24 at 6:55 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – You could be looking at love on your horizon – if you were out on the Oregon coast this romance season, that is. A bundle of special romance packages are being offered along the coastline for Valentine's Day and the following Valentine's weekend, some of which involve food or a major discount on your stay there. (Above: Coho Oceanfront Lodge in Lincoln City)

Maybe it's your 40-something years of being hitched or maybe it's one of your first dates: either way the coastline is seeing quite the wave of enticing freebies and other goodies for you and the object of your affection.

Bandon

In Bandon, the Bandon Inn is offering 20 percent off Valentine's Day itself and 10 percent off the weekend of February 16, 17 and 18. If you mention seeing this article you can get a bottle of wine. You have to book this over the phone: 541-347-4417. 355 Highway 101, Bandon, Oregon. www.bandoninn.com.

Sea Breeze at Face Rock. A sizable vacation rental in Bandon that accommodates six. They have a special romance gift package where $100 gets you a variety of goodies, including dinner at Alloro Restaurant, a gift basket with cheese and crackers, decadent chocolates and organic wine. Contact them for details. 1812 Beach loop Dr SW Bandon, Oregon. https://www.seabreezeatfacerock.com

Coos Bay, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

Coos Bay's Bay Point Landing is having some awesome special deals. You can get a third night free if you book now through February 29, for any stay through March 19. This comes with a complimentary bundle of firewood, two koozies and two cans of wine (or other beverage choice). 92443 Cape Arago Highway, Coos Bay, Oregon. 541.351.9160. baypointlanding.com

In North Bend, on the southern Oregon coast, The Mill Casino - Hotel & RV Park has a special package for the holiday. Book a room there anytime between now and February 18 and snag: $50 dining voucher; two $20 free slot play vouchers; custom chocolate treat created by their own Mill Bakery; two $25 Ko-Kwel gifts vouchers; and sweetheart swans on the bed.

This package is also available as an upgrade to any rate or offer a guest may have. To book this package call 800-953-4800, ext. 3 for rates and availability. https://www.themillcasino.com/accommodations/packages/

Florence

In Florence, Driftwood Shores Resort & Conference Center has some special treats for Valentine's Day stays – actually all the way through April. Book two nights at the oceanfront spot for 15 percent off and get the third for free. Call the hotel direct to book: 541-997-8263.





On Wednesday, February 14, the Driftwood's lovely restaurant hosts a Valentine's Day Dinner, happening at The Market & Dine-in Deli. It's a romantic comedy show paired with delicious foods, including an elaborate menu. $35 per person or $60 per couple. Reservations will likely be needed: call: 541-902-6452. https://www.driftwoodshores.com/

Ever wanted to have brunch next to an Oregon coast lighthouse? Heceta Lighthouse B&B is offering a seven-course brunch on Valentine's Day, but reservations are required. Call 866-547-3696. Near Florence, Oregon, next to the lighthouse. website

Lincoln City

Looking Glass Inn and Shearwater Inn in Lincoln City have romance packages that include a $75 gift certificate to Kyllo’s Oceanfront Seafood and Grill, chocolates, commemorative champagne glasses, and chilled champagne.

Then there's a couple more additions to these central Oregon coast favorites.

“At Looking Glass the romance package can be with a Whirlpool Suite so you have a large Whirlpool tub, king bed and fireplace,” said spokesman Heather Zink. “At Shearwater you can combine the romance package with any room, and a complimentary continental breakfast is delivered each morning.”



Shearwater Inn

Looking Glass Inn is at Siletz Bay, at 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com The Shearwater Inn is at 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com

At Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront Lodge (photo at top), their Romance Package is $89. This one includes locally handmade artisan chocolates; a fresh array of rose petals with a long stem rose; bottle of champagne, wine, or sparkling cider; a commemorative Coho champagne or wine glasses; and two terrycloth robes to use during your stay with 12 pm check out. Lincoln City (35 mins from Newport). 800 848 7006. www.thecoholodge.com.

Pacific City

Pacific City's Kiwanda Coastal Properties has a few knockout specials for the month, which you can view at their coupon page. The north Oregon coast swag includes $50 off of a two-night stay (use code 2BEACHNIGHT$); $100 off a three-night stay with code 3BEACHNIGHT$; and a fourth night free with the code 4BEACHNIGHT$. 503-965-7212. Website here.

Manzanita

In Manzanita, the Ocean Inn is staring down those inimitable sands, and it's oozing a hip version of the north Oregon coast vibe. Throughout February, you can reserve two nights and get the third one for free. Some restrictions apply. 32 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701. www.oceaninnatmanzanita.com.

Seaside

The Lanai at the Cove. In Seaside, the Lanai has three different specials which you can choose, but you can't do more than one at a time.

Throughout February, stay three nights and you get the third one free – that's in effect all February. On any Sunday through Thursday, stay two nights and you get the second one half off. Or during this Valentine's week, stay two days and you can get a free romantic dinner at Nonni's Italian Bistro. 3140 Sunset Blvd, Seaside Oregon. (503) 738-6343. https://seasidelanai.com/

Astoria

Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa in Astoria has quite the hefty special for February. Book any spa services there and you get a free add-on of a hot stone or aromatherapy ($30 value), an Aveda gift and 20% off spa retail. 503-338-4772. Astoria, Oregon. https://cannerypierhotel.com/spa/

