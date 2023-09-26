Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

UPDATE: Coast Guard Ends Search for Woman Swept Away at Rialto Beach, Washington Coast

Published 09/26/23 at 6:58 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Coast Guard, Others Search for Woman Swept Away at Washington Coast's Rialto Beach

(Olympic Peninsula, Washington) – UPDATE: US Coast Guard ended its search for the missing woman at the Washington coast's Rialto Beach. Approximately 5 p.m., a body washed up in Clallam County that was apparently the missing 26-year-old.

“Olympic National Park Rangers reported they had located the body of a deceased person matching the description of the missing woman,” the Coast Guard said in a release.

Coast Guard helicopter aircrews searched over five hours and covered 51 square miles of ocean and beach. ORIGINAL ARTICLE BELOW

A 26-year-old woman is missing on a north Washington coast beach, bringing the US Coast Guard and other agencies into a frantic search in the waters off Rialto Beach in Clallam County. She was reportedly swept into the ocean at this notoriously rough beach and taken by currents. (Above: Rialto Beach, courtesy US Forest Service)

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received the report about 10:50 a.m. Monday, with witnesses saying she was sucked into the surf by heavy waves. She is described as wearing a pink sweater and black pants.

US Coast Guard officials launched two helicopters and one land search party, a search that is still considered active after dark.

Other helicopter crews are involved as well, including one from the Oregon coast at Astoria. Other Coast Guard searchers include: an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles; a land search party from Coast Guard Station Quillayute River; members of the Clallam County Sheriff's Office; a search and rescue team from the Olympic National Park, and the La Push Tribal Police Department.

Anyone with information pertaining to this search is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center at (206) 217-6001.

If you see someone you think might be in distress in the water contact 911 for assistance

Experts say this beach is known for heavy tides and its proliferation of logs, which are a bad combo. This is one Washington coast beach where you really must never turn your back on the tides.

The National Park Service (NPS), which runs the Olympic National Park and Rialto Beach, said it's imperative you know the tides here.

You should bring along a topographic map and plan your route as well. High tides also create special dangers around headlands, and many of them cannot be traveled around when that occurs. Be prepared to hike over headlands here.

Much of Rialto Beach is not very wide, making it an area where you must be extra vigilant. More Washington Coast and below:

MORE PHOTOS BELOW







Above: courtesy US Coast Guard, Puget Sound Sector


Rialto Beach, courtesy John Leszczynski / Flickr



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

UPDATE: Coast Guard Ends Search for Woman Swept Away at Rialto Beach, Washing...
Witnesses said she was sucked into the surf by heavy waves

Chonky, Orange Moon, Planets and Meteor Showers Coming: Washington / Oregon C...
Larger-than-usual full moon and some meteors coming later. Sciences

Central Oregon Coast Artist Shows at Florence Visitor Center
Regina 'Reggie' Oflock of Sea Gypsy Cottage Gallery. Florence events

Sea Lions Sick with Leptospirosis on Oregon Coast: Keep Pets, Yourselves Away
Stay clear of sick or dead sea lions. Marine sciences, beach safety

Yachats Oktoberfest Takes German Culture on Oregon Coast to New Levels with L...
A kind of accordian-palooza, there's beer, brats, wine and waves, Sept 29 - Oct 1. Yachats events

Oregon / Washington Coast Alerts: Flood Watch, First Big Waves of Season
Floods, lots of rain, high winds and some rather good storm watching, beach safety

Constant Killer Views at One Cannon Beach Legend: Oregon Coast Travel Tips
There's also deep history at this popular, luxury hotel. Cannon Beach hotel reviews, Cannon Beach lodging, Tolovana Inn

At Seal Rock's NW Curtis St.: Funky Little Oregon Coast Access with No Name
NW Curtis St., not far from Newport, Yachats or Waldport


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted