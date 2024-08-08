Toledo's Wooden Boat Show and Cardboard Boats Returns to Oregon Coast Aug. 17 - 18

Published 8/08/24 at 5:35 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Toledo, Oregon) – Just inland from Newport, where the Yaquina River winds its way into a charming little bit of Americana, things get a tad kooky as well as historical.

Mark your calendars for August 17 and 18, as Toledo’s Waterfront Park hosts the 19th Annual Wooden Boat Show. This free, family-friendly festival celebrates the rich boat-building heritage of the wee central Oregon coast burgh of Toledo and promises something for everyone.

Visitors can marvel at a diverse array of boats, including steamboats from the Northwest Steam Society, classic vessels, and unique owner-built creations. The festival’s highlights include the exciting Georgia Pacific Containerboard Boat Race, hands-on boat building, and live music. Kids will enjoy a variety of activities, while food vendors, boat rides, a dog pageant, and numerous other attractions bring a fun-filled weekend to the coast.

The event takes place at the Port’s Marina and Waterfront Park, located at 127 NW A Street, Toledo. Festival hours are from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, August 17, and from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday, August 18. For a detailed schedule of events, visit https://www.portoftoledo.org/wooden-boat-show . It's a unique nautical tradition in Toledo.

Then there's that wacky boat race where you build your own out of something much softer than most vessels are comprised of.

There is still time to build a cardboard boat and participate in Georgia-Pacific’s Containerboard Boat Contest at the Port of Toledo's Wooden Boat Show.

The contest will be August 17, 2024. Registration begins at 10:00 AM with the races starting at 1:00 PM at Port of Toledo Waterfront Park, 127 NW A Street, Toledo Oregon.

You can pick up a containerboard starter kit from the Port of Toledo or use your own cardboard to construct a craft. Rules and registration information are on the Port’s website at https://www.portoftoledo.org/containerboard-boat-contest or contact the Port of Toledo at 541-336-0222 or info@portoftoledo.org

This thrilling and often comical event challenges participants to design and construct boats using cardboard, displaying creativity, engineering prowess, and a splash of maritime ingenuity. It's one of a kind on the Oregon coast – and luckily for those involved it's not at sea.





Prizes will be awarded for various categories, including Most Creative Design, Fastest Boat, and Most Spectacular Sinking. Spectators are welcome to cheer on their favorites and witness firsthand the seaworthiness of these boats. Whether you are a competitor or a spectator, the Port of Toledo's Wooden Boat Show is a maritime kick in the pants.

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted