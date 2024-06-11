Small Shark Encounter on N. Oregon Coast Will Mean Discoveries for Students

(Seaside, Oregon) – Weird stuff washes up on beaches around here. That's just a given: a part of nature. Oregon's coast is one of the more dynamic in the world with aspects changing all the time. (Photos Allysa Casteel Seaside Aquarium)

Now comes something both common and uncommon at the same time. Tuesday, Seaside Aquarium got wind of a small blue shark that had washed up. They're quite common around here, but don't wash up all that much – compared to many other, smaller things.

It happened in the afternoon, said Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe.

“Turns out this beautiful shark was a four-foot, female blue shark,” she said. “While sad, the shark was in great condition and we were able to recover it. It will be too difficult to tell the cause of death, so we will not be doing a necropsy.”

In many cases, the aquarium and scientists from the Marine Mammal Stranding Network try to do a necropsy on the beach or elsewhere, to learn why it died. This can happen with all kinds of creatures washing up, but usually mammals like whales, seals or sea lions.

So why was it too hard to try and discover cause of death here?

“With fish and sharks it is harder to tell the cause of death unless it is very obvious,” Boothe told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “When found on the beach they’ve been dead for too long to send any samples in for testing and testing can be expensive.”





However, when this thing showed up near Ave. U in Seaside it would be a kind of gift to science education, eventually creating an invaluable experience for local kids.

“We will be dissecting it with a school group in the future,” Boothe said. “This gives students an opportunity to learn about this incredible species up close and in person.”

Blue sharks are copious in the waters off the Oregon coast – and just about everywhere, Boothe said. Antarctica is probably the only place in the world where you don't find them.

“There are 15 species of sharks that can be found off the Oregon coast,” she said. “Of those 15 the blue shark is the most common. You will often encounter them while fishing for bottom fish.”

Other sharks common to the area are the Thresher shark, Pacific Sleeper, Blue shark, Short Fin Mako and the Soupfin. The aquarium has encountered numerous thresher sharks in the past, including some live ones.



Blue sharks can get up to 12 feet but usually only make it to ten feet long. That means this one likely a juvenile.

“While there are a few reports of blue sharks attacking humans/boats, they are considered not a danger to humans and are known for their docile demeanor,” Boothe told Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

Their diet consists of octopuses, squid, cuddle fish, and small fish.

