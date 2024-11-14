Seaside, the Mother of All Oregon Coast Tourism Draws, Displays Curious History In Its Details

Published 11/14/24 at 2:05 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – In many ways, it is the mother of them all on the coast. Seaside is arguably the matriarch of Oregon coastal tourism towns, having started its first big hotel in 1871. It's been the mecca for fun for generations, even if that initial resort was for the rich and filthy rich (it also had a horse race track). (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

These days, Seaside still has plenty of monster attractions and caters more to a family vibe, kid-friendly in so many aspects. It serves up fun in more ways than the cotton candy. Yet to some that overshadows the place's pristine facets, and Seaside is crammed full of them.

There's so much more than the carnival vibe. Seaside's natural side shines as brightly as any of them.

Sometimes, that's as much about the tiny details than the bigger vistas. Like its big, fat – and phat – beaches (above). Seaside has some of the broadest beaches on the entire coastline, which is strangely due to Man's meddling with the jetties at Astoria. Drastic Changes and Old Looks of Seaside





A good example of all the subtle wonders here is examining the town at dusk, even on a cloudy, wet day. The dim light can do some amazing things, such as above, in this shot of Tillamook Head.

That long and gently meandering Seaside Promenade takes on a more suburban feel once you pass the railings. It's a historical gem and remarkably close to nature, with homes of varying ages and mystique basking in the final rays of sunset. These rays sometimes get interrupted by the wind-worn trees dotting these beaches. Victorian charm and white picket fences blend with a lightly forested atmosphere, all merging with the soft sands and the ocean.





Those final rays create a vivid spectacle at the Seaside Turnaround. Behind it, the moon makes a subtle appearance from behind some of the high-rise accommodations.

Funky Fact: It took another 30 years for its first big oceanfront hotel to be built, in 1900. This was before the Prom existed. History of the Seaside Prom, parts I and II.





A bit further inland, you'll find that the ocean isn't the only captivating body of water. The Necanicum River can also put on quite a show from time to time.

Freaky Fact: ancient tsunamis have actually moved the path of the Necanicum in the past, according to local geologists.

The details here are just as enchanting as the broader vistas. Sometimes, all you need is to glance down and notice a small piece of wood taking on fanciful shapes.

One of Seaside's unique attractions is the swingsets in the sand. It's the only town on the Oregon coast to boast these, thanks to its wide beaches that are far enough from the tide. In winter, the winds toss them around too much, so the city removes them until the weather is more favorable.

Freaky Fact: so much sand gathers on these beaches the city has to occasionally remove it. It would look like Gearhart and its massive dunes if not for that. The Cause of Explosive Growth, Widening of N. Oregon Coast Beaches Last Century

Just how did Seaside, Oregon get its name? That comes from the original resort built in 1871. It was called the Sea-Side House, and that's where founding fathers got the name - not the fact it's by the seaside. Oregon Coast Names Part 2: Central and North Coast History

Winter is not all gloom and rain clouds around here, either. This shot, of the Seaside Turnaround in the middle of December, shows plenty of sun pouring down on this north Oregon coast delight, as the various attractions of this spot are silhouetted and given a kind of heated aura, even in the chill of this cold winter's day.

Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted