Two Exquisitely Cool Oregon Coast Fests You Haven't Heard of: Sandcastles, Seafood, Spirits

(Seaside, Oregon) – September is going to just kill it when it comes to outdoor recreation and repose on these beaches,with weather most Septembers doing something purely awesome. This is the time of year when things get unusually comfy out on the Oregon coast. (Photo courtesy Seaside SandFest)

In the midst of all that, there's two newish reasons to head up to the north coast in September, with two major festival you're probably unaware of. One is quite new: it's only the second annual Garibaldi Seafood and Spirits Festival. That same weekend also features a rollicking time with sandcastles in Seaside that you're not going to believe you didn't know about.

The second time around is a charm, it seems. The Garibaldi Seafood + Spirits Festival hits the little north Oregon coast town again on September 13 and 14 after its first successful run last year. This one goes from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Port of Garibaldi Event Tent.

There's a whole lotta seafood and a whole lotta spirits: all of it regionally-based and much of it really quite indie-produced.

“Indulge in a variety of freshly harvested seafood while sipping on expertly crafted cocktails and beverages,” said organizers. “Enjoy the flavors of Garibaldi while you mingle with fellow seafood and spirits enthusiasts. Your ticket includes a single day admission, a ticket for a cocktail of choice and access to all the demonstrations and hands on experiences throughout the day.”

The two-day event also has immersive experiences that feature product demos along with sampling Oregon spirits. You'll get to indulge in local, freshly-harvest seafood like oysters, seaweed and mussels.

A large variety of vendors will be onhand.

“We will feature local Oregon distilleries, wineries and breweries who sell product samples, glasses, canned cocktails and/or bottles of their products,” organizers said. “There will also be other seafood-centric vendors selling their food, art, products, and wares.”

Tickets are $30. Get them here.

Port of Garibaldi Event Tent. 107 Jerry Creasy Way, Garibaldi, Oregon.

Seaside SandFest boasts eight world-class, master-level sculptors working on large-scale artwork on the beach in Seaside. From September 12 – 15, the north Oregon coast beach will be transformed into a veritable art museum.

Seaside SandFest has been around for quite awhile, but it doesn't snag the attention the big fests in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City do. However, the difference is that it's not exactly like other contests. It's an exhibition of feats of artistry by masters in the fields, who also compete against each other in a contest setting. There is an amateur sand sculpture contest as well.





Consequently, this one is no shirker in the wowing department: massive, intricate structures are created right there near the Turnaround for four whole days. This one takes place

“There will be photo opportunities for the whole family and a chance to speak with the artists as they work over multiple days on jaw-dropping sand sculptures right off the Prom,” said organizers.

Another major difference with this north Oregon coast festival of wonders is the Lesson Beach, which happens daily at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Here, you get some instruction by the masters. It's a free program where you get sand castle lessons from dedicated instructors. You'll accomplish great things – in a sandy way.





“Lesson Beach is a huge part of the goals of Seaside SandFest,” said organizers. “A belief that everyone can learn to make the sand castle of their dreams.”

It's basically everything you wished you knew when you were 7 years old. Because around age 7, you realize that the tools and techniques Mom & Dad gave you ain't ever gonna work. So most get frustrated, and quit. And don't really play in the sand after that. (They play ON the sand after that).

The second major goal is to leave the beach cleaner than than you found it. They ask of everyone to take the Unlitter Pledge: remove more trash than you create. Basically, pick up everything you see.

This year, they were forced to add an entry fee: $2/1 day, $5/multiple days which includes People's Choice Voting Token.

Schedule:

Master Sculptors Contest: Sept. 12th-15th

Advanced Amateur Contest: Sept. 13th-15th

https://www.seasidesandfest.com/

