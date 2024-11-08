Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Mussels, Razor Clams Reopen on Majority of Oregon Coast

Published 8/11/24 at 6:25 a.m.
By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection


(Lincoln City, Oregon) – All of the central Oregon coast is back open to razor clam harvesting, although it remains closed from Port Orford south to the California border. Some areas have reopened for mussels as well. (Above: Coos Bay, where razor clamming is once again open)

Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced late Friday they had once again opened up the region from Tillamook Head (Cannon Beach) down to Cape Blanco, just north of Port Orford.

Cape Blanco southward remains closed because of high levels of domoic acid.

Seaside and Warrenton are also still closed to razor clams.

“Razor clam harvesting also remains closed along Clatsop beaches for the annual conservation closure,” ODFW said.

Razor clam harvesting is now open from Tillamook Head to Cape Blanco and remains closed from Cape Blanco to the California border for high levels of domoic acid.

Gathering mussels is back open again from the Washington coast down through Cape Blanco, but it is also closed south of there because of high levels of paralytic shellfish poison (PSP).

ODFW said you should always call the Shellfish Safety Hotline (1-800-448-2474) before heading out to harvest shellfish on the Oregon coast or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage .

Current harvest closures and openings:

Razor clams:

Open from Tillamook Head to Cape Blanco. This includes the areas around Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook Bay, Oceanside, Netarts Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats, Florence, Reedsport, Coos Bay and Bandon. See What is This Annoying Domoic Acid Stuff? And Why It's Affecting the Oregon / Washington Coast

Mussels:

Open from Washington border to Cape Blanco: this includes all the above towns as well as Warrenton and Seaside.

Closed from Cape Blanco to the California border.

Bay clams are open all around the Oregon coast, as is crabbing.

Testing by ODA continues at least twice per month.

“Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit,” ODFW said. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

PHOTO SEASIDE AQUARIUM



Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

