Portland Hits 90; Most of Oregon, Coastline A Mix of Sun, Rain for the Week

Published 9/22/24 at 9:35 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – A bit of a weather roller coaster is in store for western Oregon this week, from south to north and including the coast, Portland and Eugene. Tuesday will become a brief heatwave for the valley regions, hitting near 90, then descending more rainy territory mixed with sun for much of the week. The Oregon coast, meanwhile, gets a fair amount of warm, sunny days interspersed with rainy ones, while some mountain areas could get the first snow of the season. (Above Coos Bay's Bastendorff Beach, courtesy Carissa Rogers / FlickR)

Portland down through Eugene get a quick shot at a heatwave, with Tuesday getting up to 89 degrees. From there, it's a mix of rain and sun with temps often in the 70s or mid 60s, becoming mostly sunny over the weekend.

Along the Oregon coast, it's a more subdued version of the inland forecast, and yet more varied the farther south you go.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Monday will start the week off with more clouds and chances of rain for much of the coastline, but Portland, Eugene and the surrounding areas start off in rather mellow territory as high pressure begins to sneak back in.

“The high pressure aloft pumps up further Tuesday to bring unseasonably warm temperatures with inland high temperatures around 90 degrees,” the NWS said. “This is about 10-15 degrees above normal. The bulk of the warm air will be to the east of the Cascades but the thermal trough that will form along the coast will encourage a weak easterly offshore wind. By Tuesday afternoon the ridge axis shifts directly over central Oregon which will cause winds to shift to the south aloft. This will also induce a southwest marine push (surface high pressure to the southwest and lower pressure over the Columbia Basin) Tuesday night. This should bring a deeper marine layer inland by Wednesday morning.”

Then comes a surprise for the mountains.

“These incoming cooler temperatures at higher elevations plus incoming moisture equals one thing...termination dust!,” the NWS said. “It is possible that the peaks of the volcanos could see a few snow flurries at times late this week which may accumulate up to 0.5 inch or so. That termination dust generally is the initial sign for an end to summer.”





Portland / Valley Towns: They hit 89 on Tuesday, with chances of rain on Wednesday though partly sunny. Thursday and Friday are similar, with highs in the low 70s or mid 60s. Saturday and Sunday clear out with largely sunny conditions.

For the Cascades, the freezing level lowers to 11,000 feet by the end of the weekend.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather - Inland Oregon Weather

North Oregon Coast: Tuesday sees sunny skies and highs closing in on 80 for areas like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Pacific City, Lincoln City to Newport. Chances of rain with varying amounts of sun continue Wednesday and Thursday, while Friday turns mostly sunny and gets in the upper 60s. The weekend looks mostly clear, according to the NWS, with highs in the 60s.

South Oregon Coast: When you get to Reedsport, Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford and Brookings, the southern half of the coastline looks a little warmer and sunnier. Tuesday is forecast as some haze in the morning, but later reaching well into the 70s with plenty of sun. Wednesday through through Friday are mostly cloudy with chances of rain, but highs in the upper 60s. For the weekend, those beach towns are staring down slightly warmer temps than up north. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

