Outdoor Events at Oregon's Tillamook Coast Include Birding, Helping Cape Lookout

Published 8/05/24 at 5:35 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Oceanside, Oregon) – August may mean the dog days of summer, but it also brings some unique events to Oregon's Tillamook Coast area. The group Friends of Netarts Bay - Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea (WEBS) is putting together some means to get outdoors and really get down with nature in the Oceanside / Cape Lookout area. Two happenin's are asking for volunteers to help with the famed headland and park while another lets you peer into the world of local birds in a whole new way. Photo: Cape Lookout, Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

These programs come about through EXPLORE NATURE take-action events. The Explore Nature Series events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, part of various meaningful nature-based experiences that highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County.

Cape Lookout Stewardship Day is actually plural: it happens twice. The first is on August 14 and the second on August 18. With this event you can can help beautify this landmark of the north coast and help keep the local environment in good shape.

“Bay Stewardship Days offer opportunities to give back and work to maintain our natural areas and restore healthy coastal landscapes,” WEBS said.

Projects vary and may include: beach access improvements, invasive plant removal, native plant seed collection, trail maintenance, plant and wildlife mapping, as well as restoration planting events.





Event activities are created with various skill levels in mind – and families joining in are welcome. What the specific projects are will be shared closer to the date of the event.

If possible, WEBS asks participants to provide their own: work gloves, hand pruners, shovels, appropriate gear for working in natural areas at the Oregon coast, and water and snacks to keep you comfortable.

Registration is required for this event; Learn more at https://www.netartsbaywebs.org/events

On August 25, they host Summer Birding on the Bay, a serious nosedive into the birds of Netarts Bay. You'll first learn about local winged creatures and then take a field trip out to observe them near the bay.

“We’ll start by learning about the threatened Western Snowy Plover and Plover Patrol program which engages community scientists to monitor nesting snowy plovers along the north coast, including Netarts Spit,” WEBS said.

You'll then travel to various locations around the north Oregon coast bay and surrounding headlands, with the idea of seeing soaring brown pelicans, great blue herons, bald eagles, songbirds, and cormorants.

Details:

You should be prepared to walk up to 1-2 miles to and from observation points.

Those attending will need to provide their own transportation between locations. This also may require you to purchase a day-use permit at Cape Lookout State Park. The specific route and locations will be divulged at the start of the program. Carpooling is encouraged.

If you have questions, ontact director@netartsbaywebs.com.





Registration is required for this free event. Learn more at: https://www.netartsbaywebs.org/events

Cost: It's free, but tax-exempt donations to WEBS are encouraged. Donations ensure programs like these can still exist.

The group works hard at being all-inclusive to those with specialized needs.

“We understand everyone learns and experiences the outdoors differently and we are open to working with anyone that needs additional support,” WEBS said. “We will adjust this hike to meet the needs of participants, however, we have limited capacity. Please contact us in advance so we can do our best to accommodate your needs and/or find a way for you or your group to have fun participating in our events.”

Learn more about Explore Nature at www.explorenaturetillamookCoast.com. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

