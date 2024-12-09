Off The Beaten Path In Lincoln City, View to Gnarly or Nice on Oregon Coast

Published 9/12/24 at 6:45 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Maybe it's storm season and the raucous waves are not far below, crashing on those large boulders less than 40 feet away and gobbling up that beach. Maybe it's just a calm, Second Summer eve (September is when weather is often at its best here) and the stars seem to dance a little in the roving mist above, with the Milky Way in full view. Or maybe it's one of those characteristically overcast Oregon coast days that are the cause of much hot coffee drinking in front of a fireplace.

Either way, you've got a full view of it, inside a cedar-shingled and slightly chic construct in a part of Lincoln City that's decidedly off the beaten path, largely thanks to the fact there are not as many beach accesses that close.

Pelican Shores Inn sits near the NW 26th beach access in Lincoln City, but that's an obscure one by the central Oregon coast town's standards, and it's a long stairway down. It's closing in on the casino but still over 20 blocks away, and downtown's more inhabited strands are farther south as well.

For about a quarter decade, the place has earned an esteemed, glowing top spot among Lincoln City's already dense firmament of glittering hotels and inns, yet it's not one that gets enormous amounts of attention on its own. Maybe because it almost hides along a small road that's definitely less traveled.

Yet Pelican Shores Inn has its loyal following. Indeed, checking out various review sites out there you're immediately struck by one thing: guests gush about how it's pretty accurate in its claims, especially photographically. People often write you get what you see pictured online.



As Washington's Hollie Pawlak wrote: “The room was more like a small 1 bedroom apartment. We liked the kitchen area because we were traveling with a kiddo. It made it easier. The view from the rooms is perfect: you are close to everything yet tucked away with beach access.”

Indeed, that's another outstanding amenity here: it has its own little stairway to the beach. It's not a massive one, either, so it's not a seriously imposing walk down.

Yet it's the view that's the real star at Pelican, with all ground floor units hosting patios and all the upstairs rooms and suites with sizable balconies. You're a heartbeat from all the action – and what an action it is. The waves are never that far away, really, which brings sunlight bursting in on those well-storied Pacific sunsets. Being a little higher up, you're in a better spot to catch sight of whales cavorting by – and maybe even the elusive Green Flash at Sunset (it helps to be at a slightly higher elevation).

On top of the view, there's barbecues available outdoors in the calmer seasons.

To boot, there's an indoor heated pool if you really want to get watery and there's a windy rager going on outside.



NW 26th access

It's pet free, but Pelican Shores Inn has an elevator to its top to help you get around – vertically speaking. There's sizable kitchen units if you'd rather make your own grub, or partake in the morning's continental breakfast.

Some rooms have fireplaces, some are larger units with more than one bed, while others are perfect for one or two.

Look for cookies in the lobby in the evenings, Left Coast Coffee in the rooms and there's a guest laundry. You can also borrow beach toys and games. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted