More Aurora Borealis Chances After This Morning's Stunning Display on Oregon Coast, Valley, Washington

Published 8/12/24 at 7:55 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection







(Oregon Coast) – Washington and Oregon may well get another good shot at those stunning northern lights tonight (Monday night), as the Space Weather Prediction Center in Colorado is saying the region is looking at another geomagnetic storm in the wee hours of August 13 (this coming a.m.). Among the incredible photos this morning were this one in Yachats, taken by Jacklyn Larsen Photography.

“G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storming is likely on 13 Aug as CME passage and influences, which began on 11 Aug, continue,” the center said on social.

Areas like Portland, the Willamette Valley, southwest Washington and much of the Oregon coast are rather cloudy early this evening, and the forecast is generally for cloudy skies later tonight. The south Oregon coast is looking at better conditions, however.

In the overnight hours of this morning, many in Washington and Oregon caught some amazing photos of the aurora borealis. It was even visible with the human eye in many places – which included Portland (Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff could see it from SW Portland). Outstanding photos were captured as far south as Port Orford.

Jim Todd, astronomy expert at Portland's OMSI, is a little less optimistic in his predictions.



Oregon Coast Beach Connection snagged this rather vague shot of the aurora in Portland at 3 a.m. You could just barely see the purple here with the naked eye, but in the corner are Jupiter and Mars (which will be squished together very close on Wednesday night).

“Will the auroral show continue for tonight?,” Todd said. “Before heading out, check both the aurora and local weather forecast.

“Looking at the current predictions, the chance of seeing the Northern Lights for Oregon (mid latitude 7KP or higher) indicates LOW 35 - 20% for 24 to 48 hours.”

Todd offered one example of the possible strength of the aurora borealis lights, noting that predictions are given in UTC time, which is 7 hours ahead of us here in Portland, Seattle, Salem, Eugene or Ashland.

“In the KP index, we see a maximum red column of 8 around 12:15UTC on Aug 12 which is 5:15 AM Pacific Time,” Todd said.

Photo in Damascus, Oregon - Kelly Misenhimer Smith

Last night's photographs came at a time when the G4 storm (severe) category was reached, which the Space Weather Prediction Center said was possible last night but not for certain.

The aurora prediction circle map shows Oregon is in the zone. Last night at 1 a.m., the center was showing Oregon out of the zone, but the region was hit heavily with the auroral display anyway about that time as well as plenty of meteor showers. This is a good night to check if you have clearer skies. Also Meteor Showers Begin Peak, Jupiter / Mars Conjunction for Oregon, Washington, Coast, Portland, Seattle

Make sure you take some long exposures with your camera – especially if you have pro equipment and a tripod. The aurora borealis often does not show up for the human eye but can be seen by cameras.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

