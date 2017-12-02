Beachy Romance: Great Oregon Coast Makeout Spots

(Oregon Coast) – In the end, just about any locale on the Oregon coast with a good view is perfect for making out, cajoling a new love interest or simply making googly eyes at each other. It all depends on the timing. But some spots grant you a little more privacy than others, especially for the intrepid Valentine's Day explorer on a mission to be extra romantic. (Above: Strawberry Hill, near Yachats - a stunning romantic spot).

Of course, not everyone wants their stolen moments of PDA to be visible to the rest of the world – or at least the other beachgoers. In that Valentine's spirit – one which can be utilized any time of year, actually – here is a sampling of settings at the beach perfect for the romantically inclined.





Newport's Jump-Off Joe. At one time Newport's Nye Beach was known as the “Honeymoon Capital of the World,” and for good reason. Some 100 years later, the area's fixture known as Jump-Off Joe is a good cuddle spot either above or below.

Atop the structure – accessed from 11th street – the old castle-like ruins of the condo provide plenty of spots to sit in relative comfort or just take in the expansive view from this bluff. Especially at night, when you can easily see the lighthouse blinking in the distance. During the day, you are “treated” to the unsightly sights of the graffiti, however.

That's why hanging out below can be even better at times as the crumbling promontory provides a bit of shelter from the wind and the eyes of others. This is accessed by a quarter-mile walk from the Nye Beach Turnaround.





Strawberry Hill, near Yachats. About halfway between Yachats and Florence sits this intricate wonder that's a kind of a miniature cove containing both soft sandy stretches and rocky nooks and crannies. More often than not the place is completely unoccupied, but even if there is a smattering of others, there are lots of rocky blobs to explore and to hide behind. It's perfect for both a hand-holding walk on the beach and some moments of ducking out of sight.





Hug Point, near Cannon Beach. There's often a lot of people here, but certain areas let you get away from the crowds and steal a kiss now and then. It's all dependent on the tide, however. About a third of the time, you can't get beyond the main access area and play around those fascinating cubby holes and slightly hidden sections.

The two best spots for the love bird-types are either on the extreme southern end, just around that outcropping (where you've actually entered Arch Cape), or inside that freaky cave where you're guaranteed to be quite alone.





The Cove at Seaside. This awe-inspiring attraction is better at night for the romancers, and better utilized while in your car. Once your eyes have adjusted to the dark, you start to see the raging surf here more clearly. You can get out for some cuddling on the rocks or one of the picnic tables nearby, but don't go near the surf at night. It is breathtakingly romantic with the lights of Seaside glowing in the distance.





Neahkahnie Overlooks at Manzanita. Most of the time this grand site is full of other onlookers, but there are three smaller pullouts next to or near the main one where you can often get a bit of alone time. Certainly the gravel pullout just north of the main viewpoint affords you time to your lovey-dovey selves, but don't ignore the opportunities of simply hanging out in your car. This is especially romantic – not to mention necessary – during heavy storms.

Tierra Del Mar, near Pacific City. A couple of miles north of the Oregon coast hotspot Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar is a flat stretch of beach that in many places allows you drive on the sand. It's also usually quite unoccupied.





Rodea Point, near Depoe Bay. Easily one of the more stunning and yet overlooked places along the entire Oregon coast, Rodea Point sits at the northern tip of the Otter Loop Road, a few miles south of Depoe Bay. Here, dramatic waves are practically de rigueur, splishing, splashing and smashing against the rocks with ferocity. Parking is easy and the show is rarely dull, either from inside your car (in case of inclement weather) or while just standing there. Don't forget to occasionally gaze into each other's eyes as the place is mesmerizing.





Hidden Section of Rocky Creek, near Depoe Bay. A couple miles just south of town (it shows up before Rodea Point if you're heading south), Rocky Creek is much larger than it looks. The headland itself is romantic enough on its own, but follow the trail into the woods and you'll soon encounter a hidden stretch that comes complete with soaring vistas, a bench, and a really clandestine chunk of rocky slabs that looks northward. Stunningly cuddle-inducing, it's almost always bereft of other souls. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

