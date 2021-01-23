Magical Spot Lurks In a Corner of Depoe Bay: One Dramatic Slice of Oregon Coast

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) - It's a strangely beautiful yet jagged spot that's tucked away behind the usual features of Depoe Bay, containing an amazing span of puffy, bubble-like basalt cliffs as well as more ouchy spires and spikes of basalt. This little spot on the central Oregon coast is hard to find and thus nary another soul usually wanders here. However, there are dangers here: almost sheer cliffs that can lead you to your demise if you’re not careful. Still, it doesn’t take much to be safe here, and thus the rewards are many.

Stay clear of the edges and you'll be safe. There's still plenty to see a ways back.

Technically it’s known as Depoe View Scenic View Area, but many refer to it as North Point. That’s just as well because there are oddly two places in town called Depoe View Park: the other is a tiny viewpoint hidden in some brush behind the fire station. Depoe Bay’s town hall doesn’t mind the duplication, either.



Look straight out to sea, and you'll notice you're high above the crushing, crashing waves and a captive audience member to some amazing oceanic power. At the park's northern end, you can spot weird coves and sea caves and walk along some very odd shapes and features.

Walk to the south a ways, and you'll encounter more craggy structures (including a natural oddity that looks like a mini Stonehenge).





Along the way, there's a path along the vegetation line and a picnic bench for taking in the astounding view, or you can plop yourself on one of the bubble-like rock structures on the lower part of the cliffs that are interspersed with the craggy spots.

At the far southern end, a large formation juts out into the sea, sometimes allowing you to climb up and walk out even farther out towards the ocean. However, much of the time its access point is so soaked by seawater it's not a good idea to go ambling up these rocks. A spectacular sight here is the ocean spraying this section with either small waves or a constant stream of thick, salt-water mist.





What separates this place from most locales on the whole of the Oregon coast is not just the visuals – but what you feel here. Fairly often, you can feel the ocean rattle the cliffs here, adding to the awe-inspiring nature of this place. It actually shakes just a bit.

Look for Vista St. along the northern part of Depoe Bay, and this will lead you down to a charming, weather-beaten neighborhood and a sign that reads "to the rocks" or to a marker with the park name. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

