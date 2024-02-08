A Literal Hideaway at N. Oregon Coast's Cape Meares, Up Against Bayocean's Remnant

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Oceanside, Oregon) – The little beach many have never heard of hosts a variety of secrets. For one, it's called Cape Meares – but it's the village Cape Meares and not the soaring headland of lighthouse fame. Another: part of it used to be of Bayocean fame. That's right, the little ghost town that is no more. The tideline was where a section of Bayocean used to be.

Cape Meares also hides an intriguing cove just below the headland, and it's one that's not always accessible. It takes low tides to get there, and only then do you find a long hiking path up to the top of Cape Meares that takes you through breathtaking, primitive tracts of trees and eye-popping views down to the surf.

Among the other north Oregon coast secrets is a vacation rental home called Cape Meares Hide-A-Away, tucked away amid the town's dense forest and lush canopy of green. Indeed, that's mostly all you see here on this path – which, by the way, is a quick walk to the beach itself. It is hidden away, as the name implies.

Found through Beach Break Property Rentals of the Nehalem Bay / Manzanita / Rockaway Beach areas, this is as far south as they get with their lineup of vacation homes.

Outdoorsy is the operative word with the three-story stunner, featuring three large decks, one on each floor. Tree needles sometimes carpet the surfaces, giving it all a serious dose of the adventurous.

Then there's all those huge panels of glass: windows so big they practically cause sunlight to erupt throughout Cape Meares Hide-A-Away. It's all about the views: floor-to-ceiling trees at times and plenty of light, with a good helping of beach and waves in the distance.

You have your “own private forest,” says Beach Break of the house. “This home sleeps 8 guests and offers 2.5 baths. the big open kitchen and living area flow seamlessly with the magnificent view providing an ideal entertainment area.”



Cape Meares Beach

Interiors are done in soft whites and blues. Polished wood floors and gleaming tiles give it a rustic feel as well as a somewhat upscale take. It's one soaring home – metaphorically and literally.

There's a picnic table out here to check out that surf as well as any wildlife wandering past.

The wooded path connects with that celebrated north Oregon coast trail that heads to the lighthouse and Cape Meares – some two miles worth of a hike. It's almost like having your own bypass to the trail: no need to wait for low tide.

Among the amenities: wi-fi, outdoor grill, big screen TV, full kitchen, paved parking. It is a pet-free building, however. (971) 320-8119. www.beach-break.com

Cape Meares

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

