Lincoln City's Hiking Trails Passport Now Available: Hike and Maybe Win Oregon Coast Prizes

Published 10/07/24 at 5:46 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A new collaboration between Explore Lincoln City and Lincoln City Parks and Recreation lets you get your Oregon coast hike on in a new way. Adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts are in for a treat this fall. The much-anticipated Lincoln City Hiking Trails Passport is about to hit the trails, inviting both visitors and locals to embark on a journey through nine of the city’s most picturesque and diverse hiking routes. (The Knoll hike - Explore Lincoln City )

It also may snag you prizes.

The Lincoln City Hiking Trails Passport joins the ranks of other digital adventure guides put out by the central Oregon town, including the Lincoln City Art Trail, Lincoln City Tap & Brew Trail, and Exploriences Passport. These interactive passports aren’t your typical paper booklets; they’re tech-savvy companions that blend exploration with innovation.

Here’s what you’ll find:

Scenic Trails: From rugged coastal paths to serene forested routes, the passport highlights the best of Lincoln City’s natural beauty. It's for the seasoned hiker or the beginner: there’s a trail for everyone.



Cutler City hike - Explore Lincoln City

Local Insights: Insider tips and hidden gems await are a key to all this. Learn about secret viewpoints, wildlife spotting spots, and where to catch the most breathtaking sunsets.

Craft Breweries: Indeed, there could be beer involved. The passport also includes stops at local craft breweries. Because what’s a hike without a refreshing pint afterward?

Thanks to the digital format, you can explore at your own pace. Dive into the stories behind each trail, discover the flora and fauna, and soak up the coastal vibes.



Spyglass hike - Explore Lincoln City

Use your smartphone or tablet to unlock a world of adventure. Scan QR codes, access maps, and enhance your trail experience with multimedia content.

“Hiking on the Oregon coast continues to be a favorite among our visitors and locals alike,” said Jeanne Sprague, parks and recreation director at the Lincoln City Parks & Recreation Department.

The entire idea is to connect with nature, and the app opens up these possibilities. Lincoln City’s lush landscapes and stunning vistas await. Whether you’re chasing waterfalls, spotting bald eagles, or simply enjoying the salty breeze, these trails – often a little overlooked on the Oregon coast - offer a connection to the great outdoors.



Spring Lake hike - Explore Lincoln City

Kim Cooper Findling, director of Explore Lincoln City, said they're thrilled to put out a new way for visitors to discover the hidden gems of Lincoln City’s trail system.

Among the finds inside the Lincoln City Hiking Trails Passport:

Nine diverse trails ranging from easy walks to moderately challenging hikes

Family-friendly options suitable for all ages and skill levels

Unique features like the world’s shortest trail and Oregon’s 79th Heritage Tree (Sitka Spruce)

Opportunities to spot native plant species such as chanterelles, as well as local wildlife such as black-tailed deer, Blue Heron, and Northern Flickers

Breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, Devils Lake and Lincoln City

The Lincoln City Hiking Trails Passport is designed to be user-friendly and accessible. After completing a hike, participants can easily check in at each trail head location on their passport using their mobile devices, earning points towards fun prizes. Passport users who complete all nine trails will receive a free 12-ounce aluminum water bottle with attached carabiner, perfect for future hiking adventures. Prizes are available for pick-up at the Lincoln City Community Center (2150 NE Oar Pl, Lincoln City, OR 97367).

Here’s how the Lincoln City Hiking Trails Passport works:

Sign up online: Use the online link here to sign up for this free passport. No app download necessary.

Explore the trails: Use the mobile-exclusive passport as a guide for your hiking adventures.

Check in and Earn: Use the digital passport to check in at each trailhead to accumulate points towards prizes.

For more information about the Lincoln City’s Hiking Trails Digital Passport: https://www.explorelincolncity.com/hikingtrailspassport/

