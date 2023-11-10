High Surf Advisory South Oregon Coast Wed: Waves up to 25 feet

Published 10/11/23 at 12:42 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – A high surf advisory is in effect for most of the south Oregon coast through Wednesday evening, with large breaking waves 22 to 25 feet high. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Medford issued the advisory for Reedsport down to Port Orford, and including the areas around Bandon, Coos Bay and much of the Oregon National Dunes Recreation Area. Florence northward and Brookings / Gold Beach are not affected. (Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)

The advisory is in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines,” the NWS said. “Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged.”

Smaller beaches like those at Otter Point or next to Humbug Mountain will be extremely dangerous. Even much of Bandon will be problematic.

The NWS said you should stay completely clear of jetties and the surf zone of any beach.

“Beaches may become inundated in surf and waves will likely sweep over rocks, jetties, and other normally dry areas,” the NWS said.

Then, later this coming weekend, much of the south Oregon coast will see more high surf trouble. Conditions will be calm for awhile after Wednesday but ramp up again on Saturday with another offshore storm moving in.

“Additionally, there is a moderate to high risk of sneaker waves beginning early Sunday morning and persisting into the overnight hours,” NWS said.

While it will be windy and rainy, this will be a great time to catch giant waves at Shore Acres on the south Oregon coast, next to Sunset Bay (not far from Coos Bay). Watching waves from above at Bandon should also prove interesting. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

