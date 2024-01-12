Surprises of Gifting the Oregon Coast Online: Beachy Cyber Monday 2024

Published 12/01/24 at 5:55 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Where the internet meets the Pacific waters, and where those shopping bags are traded in for a delivery of fresh ocean air, Cyber Monday can take on whole new rugged directions. (Photo Oregon Coast Visitors Association - part of what you can snag online)

Yes Virginia, it is possible to give the beach to your pals, friends and fam – all without leaving your pad. You just have to know where to look a bit.

In fact, the funky little twist about giving the Oregon coast for the holidays is that sometimes it can be done very last minute and rather sneakily so. Let's say, for example, you're getting together with the relatives for Christmas and just before you hit their doorstep you realize you forgot someone. You can theoretically take care of that right on the doorstep – or if you have to – sneak away to the bathroom.

No, it's not a setup to a Ricky Gervais skit. Some hotels or vacation rentals on the Oregon coast sell you a gift certificate for a night at the coast right on the spot, then notify the recipient immediately. Often, this happens via email, or perhaps the gift is waiting right at the front desk for whenever they arrive.

With lodgings, most of them require the gift certificate to be purchased over the phone, but there are some online options as well as coastal swag you can snag via an online shop or two.





Oregon Coast Visitors Association has a truly fire little online shop that sells a variety of coastal keepsakes, like patches, stickers, coastal books, beanies, t-shirts and a whole lotta cool stuff you might not expect. Among them are stickers for Bandon, Brookings-Harbor, Charleston and more, along with hats for each of those towns. It's all part of their new South Coast collection.

Go to the OCVA site and click on “shop.”





Oregon's Adventure Coast - Charleston, Coos Bay, North Bend. Explore the vibrant and beachy collection of souvenirs that Oregon's Adventure Coast has to offer. From t-shirts and hoodies to hats, jewelry, and coffee mugs, these items showcase the charm and landmarks of the Coos Bay area.

Also see the Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel book series. Every single beach spot in four towns and deep to curious facts. See:

Giving the gift of lodging: you can put the coast under the tree for your loved one. Well, a gift certificate for a stay there, anyway.

In Lincoln City, A1 Beach Rentals and its sister property Whistling Winds Motel give you the opportunity to call and purchase a gift certificate over the phone. They can also do it via email. They then mail it to your loved one with a gift card. (503) 232-5984. www.A1beachrentals.com

The Coho Lodge sells gift certificates online and boasts stunning oceanfront views, while the Inn at Wecoma, famous for its reasonable prices and beautiful rooms, also provides online gift certificates.

In Newport, the Inn at Nye Beach offers online gift certificate purchases and features a wonderful outdoor lighted spa.

Westover Inns along the coast all offer gift certificates through phone purchases, making it an easy process. In Lincoln City, you can find the Looking Glass Inn right on Siletz Bay in the Taft district, known for its incredible views and fascinating driftwood displays. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com





Pelican Shores overlooks a quieter section of Lincoln City and offers an upscale experience. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com

For a more elegant stay, check out the Shearwater Inn located on the D River. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com

In Cannon Beach, the group has The Schooner Inn (800-843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com) right on the ocean, and in the Tolovana area the Wayside Inn is a modern charmer that's less expensive than many. 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com

The historic yet modern Tolovana Inn also offers gift certificates, which can be purchased by calling the front desk. 800-333-8890.'3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com

You can see a larger list of coastal stays, and most of them offer gift certificates in some way, if you call.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours





MORE BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted