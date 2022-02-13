Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Looking for Sun on Oregon Coast This Week? Head South

Published 02/13/22 at 1:02 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – The Washington coast and Oregon coast just saw a run of great weather this week, with Brookings even achieving 85 degrees at one point. However, there's one more day left of this for both coastlines, as some small amounts of rain kick in on Monday and Tuesday, but then a brief return of fairly sunny conditions in places like Westport, Cannon Beach and Reedsport. (Above: Coos Bay's Cape Arago. Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)

However, if you're looking for a longer run of fun in the sun, the southern Oregon coast has your ticket: Gold Beach and Brookings will stick to sunny and clear conditions through the weekend, with highs even approaching 60 on some days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Between Port Orford and Florence you'll actually have a longer stretch of sunnier conditions, but not quite as sunny as farther south. The north Oregon coast generally turns cloudy after somewhat sunny conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An upper level ridge has parked itself over the region (basically a large area of high pressure), creating the warm, sunny vibes. But it's going away.

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

See Oregon Coast Road, Traffic Conditions, Updates

“Sunday will be a few degrees cooler across the area but still well above average for mid February as the ridge starts to break down ahead of the approaching shortwave trough Sunday night,” the NWS said. “This system will bring widespread precipitation to the area Sunday night into Monday. Forecast amounts have not changed much, with coastal areas expected to pick up roughly a quarter to a half inch of rain and interior valley locations limited to one to two tenths.”

Then Tuesday, partly sunny weather returns to the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and lingers for a day or two (in some areas of the north Oregon coast expect a bit of rain). Mostly cloudy conditions stick around for the weekend, unless you're south of Florence.


Gold Beach area, courtesy Oregon Department of Forestry

There, mostly sunny conditions and temps in the 50s happen through the weekend, until you get to Gold Beach and Brookings. In those areas, temps will be up around 60 at times and conditions will remain primarily clear and sunny, making that area again the Banana Belt of Oregon.

Offshore, wave height is not expected to get over 7 feet in most areas of the Oregon coast or Washington coast, so not much in the way of wave drama will be found. However, some relatively high winds will likely hit the offshore waters, creating some problems for mariners but not beachgoers.

Hug Point in the sun, courtesy Seaside Aquarium


Cape Sebastian, south coast - courtesy Oregon State Parks



