Florence's Fourth Fires Up Music, Food, Dancing on Central Oregon Coast

Published 6/25/24 at 9:05 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Florence, Oregon) – This year's Independence Day in the coastal town of Florence gets a little bigger and brighter. Once again, what is called “Oregon's Coastal Playground” is a Fourth of July monster, expanding all over town and, of course, throughout its skies. This year there's a bike parade, contests for pie-eating and watermelon-scarfing, and live music to the epic fireworks. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Florence, and the Port of Siuslaw have come together again to produce Florence’s annual 4th of July fireworks display.

On Thursday, July 4, the night sky above the Siuslaw River will come alive with a dazzling fireworks display. The vibrant bursts of color will illuminate Historic Old Town, launching from the east end of the Port of Siuslaw Campground. Spectators can choose from numerous vantage points along the riverbank to enjoy the 30-minute show.

On top of that, Florence Habitat for Humanity and the City of Florence have teamed up to create an old-fashioned shindig. Locals and Oregon coast visitors alike are invited to join in the festivities.

Here’s what’s in store:

Porch Parade (July 2 to July 4): Residents decorate their porches and participate in this communitywide parade. It’s a chance to showcase creativity and celebrate together.

Bicycle Parade (July 4): Hop on your bike, scooter, or wagon, and join the lively procession down Bay Street. Bring your family and friends: it’s a pedal-powered party.

Pie- and Watermelon-Eating Contests: Head to the grassy area of the Port of Siuslaw Parking lot (at the east end of Bay Street) for these kooky contests. Participants of all ages can compete to see who can devour pies and watermelons the fastest. Registration is limited, so it is suggested to sign up early. FlorenceFun.com

As the sun sets, gather with fellow revelers to watch the fireworks light up the night.

“We look forward to celebrating our nation’s freedom and encourage everyone in Florence to find safe and fun ways to celebrate Independence Day this year, and to look to the skies that evening for the beautiful display we have planned,” said Chamber president/CEO Bettina Hannigan.

FLORENCE OREGON COAST FOURTH OF JULY DEEPER GUIDE

Pie- & Watermelon-eating Contests

You won't want to miss this annual scarfing of grub in a public way. The annual Pie and Watermelon Eating Contest is a beloved public event. Participants ranging from ages 5 to 105 compete to see who can finish their portion first. Join in the fun at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, near the boardwalk by the east end of Bay Street, adjacent to Bridgeport Market. .

Musical Fireworks

For the third year in a row, festivities include live and recorded music to entertain attendees outdoors on the Three Rivers Casino Resort Stage featuring music by host DJ Al Rojas and featuring the band FM DAZE. Rojas says there will be drawings for prizes throughout the free four-hour show. The music begins in Old Town at 6:00 p.m. and Rojas will provide patriotic music to accompany the fireworks display.

“Ignite your Independence Day with an unforgettable celebration at the Port of Siuslaw,” says Rojas. “This year’s Fourth of July bash will be filled with music, fun, and giveaways that will have you dancing into the starry night. This is more than just a celebration; it's a chance for us to come together as a community and commemorate the spirit of freedom and unity that defines our nation.”

Fireworks Show

One of the coast’s biggest, brightest, and longest-lasting fireworks shows begins at dusk (approximately 10:00 p.m.). The show will be launched over (and reflecting off of) the Siuslaw River from the east end of the Port of Siuslaw property, giving viewers throughout Old Town, along the bridge, and in other locations a thrilling show and a fantastic photo op.

For more information on the events, or how to join or support the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, visit FlorenceFun.com.

See Other Oregon Coast Fourth of July Events for 2024, including updates from Port Orford, Coos Bay, Astoria, Lincoln City and Gleneden Beach. Full Fourth of July Events for Oregon Coast, 2024

