Full Fourth of July Events for Oregon Coast, 2024

(Oregon Coast) – There's little that excites like the energy and massive frivolity of the Fourth of July on the coast. Oregon's shoreline brings a huge array of events – from Brookings to Astoria, and in some small towns where you wouldn't expect it. There's even some celebrations on the third and fifth and sixth of the month, spreading out the party into other areas. (Above: Yachats - Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Yet for a more mellow fourth without the explosions that bother pets and some folks, places like Depoe Bay, Cannon Beach, Reedsport, Pacific City and others will be a welcome respite.

This list of Independence Day events on the Oregon coast is about as complete as it can get right now as some little burghs have not chimed in and currently they are “maybe's.” There may be updates here: check back periodically. If it's not updated, it means there's nothing to talk about yet.

Brookings. July 4. Sky High 4th of July: a day at the south Oregon coast town's port, with celebrations leading up to the big light show. Live music, beer garden, vendors from the local area and various fun for the kiddies. It runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the harbor's boardwalk.

Love Your 4th - In Port of Brookings-Harbor. This is where the big show happens, right over the boats. Head to the beach or hang out in the boat basin. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. or so. www.travelcurrycoast.com/

Gold Beach. 4th of July. The Port of Gold Beach does Go 4th on the Rogue River again, its a live-action day of family fun, then fireworks going off at 10 p.m. There's live music, games and a beer garden. Gold Beach, Oregon. www.travelcurrycoast.com/

Port Orford. July 4, 5 and 6. Without a doubt the largest festival of the Oregon coast, the Port Orford Jubilee has stuff happening everywhere for three days. This time it all starts on July 4 at 7 a.m. with a sand art contest at Dock Beach. There's a pancake breakfast, painted rock hunt, paddling parade, hot dog lunch, yet another big parade through town, pet show and then the big fireworks over Battle Rock Beach. The fun even spreads up to Cape Blanco which will host artists painting the lighthouse. Note: some beaches will be closed in the area from 3 p.m. onward. Friday and Saturday feature even events around town. See https://www.portorfordjubilee.org/schedule-of-events for full details.

Bandon. July 4 is filled with various activities: a parade at 10 a.m. in Old Town, an Apple Pie & Ice Cream event on the Boardwalk, a Scavenger Hunt at noon in Old Town, the Cardboard Boat Regatta Races at noon at the Port of Bandon and then fireworks on the waterfront and beaches. There's also Circles in the Sand on July 6 and 7. https://bandon.com/

Coos Bay, July 3 and 4. Fireworks happen over Coos Bay on both nights. The south Oregon coast area first begins with happenin's on July 3 at the Mill Casino. At 6 p.m. there's food and a beer garden until the 10 p.m. fireworks. More local food options just north of the casino bring the scarfing action as well.

On the 4th: During the day, there's the Firecracker Run - 1/2 mile kid’s run and 4K run/walk. Mingus Park will be buzzing with family events from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. with booths and fishing set up. Then hit Coos Bay at 9 p.m. for a massive show along the bay, seen from all kinds of vantage points. Coos Bay site

Reedsport. No events.

Florence. Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. There's the Porch Parade, a Bicycle Parade down Bay Street, pie and watermelon eating contest, live music and more fun 'n wacky stuff to do in the central Oregon coast town. Then at dusk, the big stuff gets shot out over the river, fired off from the east side of the bay. Viewing spots are all over. https://florencechamber.com/

Yachats. July 4. The legendary La De Da Parade takes over at noon, featuring a kooky lineup that's always full of humor. In the past, people have ridden their lawn mowers in the parade. Fireworks shoot off from near the rivermouth, which results in dramatic lighting and colors dancing on the rocks of Yachats. Yachats.org.

Waldport. July 3: Fireworks at 10 p.m. over Alsea Bay. It's the only one on the 3rd now, and a rather impressive display. During the day, explore the area's shopping, dining and beaches. 541.563.3500.

Newport. July 4. Fireworks from Yaquina Bay resulting in amazing, echoing noises.

Depoe Bay. No events.

Lincoln City. Major fireworks at dusk at Siletz Bay. These light up the bay and create an awesome effect. They can also be seen as far away as Gleneden Beach and along most of Lincoln City's beaches. Some other events possibly announced later – See Lincoln City site

Neskowin. Possible events announced – check back periodically.

Pacific City. No longer any events. See Tillamook Coast

Oceanside. Possible events announced – check back periodically.



Tillamook. Fourth of July. 4th of July Picnic at Hangar B, Tillamook Air Museum. Free. 11 a.m. 6030 Hangar Rd. https://www.tillamookair.com/events





Rockaway Beach. 4th of July. The parade starts at 11 a.m. Afterwards, head over to Phyllis Baker Park for the always-hilarious Annual Dachshund Races. Major fireworks at dusk – named one of the best in the U.S. visitrockawaybeach.org

Manzanita. 4th of July. No fireworks but there will be a parade. See Tillamook Coast

Cannon Beach. No fireworks – and all are banned there. A major parade at 11 a.m., however. Puffin Watch on the beach at Haystack Rock 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (as well as July 1 – 3). cannonbeach.org

Seaside. 4th of July. Seaside's enormous parade starts about 1 p.m. and winds its way from the southern edges of the Necanicum to Broadway and back. One of the largest displays in the state gets underway at 10 p.m. No tents or camping on the beach – see Seaside's site for other issues, rules, especially traffic. At Seasideor.com.

Astoria / Warenton. July 3 and 4. Liberty Theater presents an evening of patriotic music and Americana on July 3 at 7 p.m.

July 4: Warrenton features an Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, Car Show, BBQ and more, starting 3 p.m. In Astoria, the big fireworks erupt over the Columbia River around 10 p.m. oldoregon.com.

