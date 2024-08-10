Feds Seek Suspects in S. Oregon Coast Cliff Vandalism: Graffiti, Digging Laws Explained

(Gold Beach, Oregon) – Officials at a south Oregon coast refuge are looking for the person or persons responsible for vandalism on a cliff face in a section of beach that is closed off to people in the first place. Part of a headland at Crook Point near Gold Beach now has the inscription of “Luke and Niko” on the cliff, which is in a national wildlife refuge. (Photo OINR)

There are fines and / or possible jail time involved if you are caught carving into natural cliffs – and it turns out this is not as harmless an activity as many may think. The incident brings up the issue and its legal ramifications: most visiting the coastline are unaware that any kind of digging on a cliff is illegal for a variety of safety reasons, and it is considered vandalism in the eyes of state and federal authorities.

“We are seeking information from you to help us locate individuals who may be responsible for vandalism of public lands. This headland, was recently vandalized when the names Luke and Niko were deeply carved into sandstone,” the Oregon Islands National Refuge said on social. “The headland is part of Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge.”

The Oregon Islands National Refuge (OINR) said if you know anything they ask you to email oregoncoast@fws.gov.



Crook Point, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts



Alex Cook, refuge manager with the Bandon Marsh NWR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, told Oregon Coast Beach Connection the area in front of Crook Point is closed off to people because it is a wildlife refuge.

The vast majority of Oregon coast beaches are under the aegis of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), and not many are overseen by another agency. Crook Point is one of those.

Yet even under state law, OPRD rangers can cite you for graffiti on coastal cliffs for much of the same reasons the suspects in the south coast case are being sought. It is illegal to dig into cliffs on the beach – and not just for aesthetic reasons. That includes graffiti.

These cliffs are prone to erosion and it can cause safety issues or weaken it down the road.

According to OPRD spokesman Stefani Knowlton there's also stuff embedded in the cliffs – like fossils or First Nations items – that can be in there.



Near Yachats - Oregon Coast Beach Connection

“Digging could also harm natural and cultural resources including plants and hidden historic or archaeological features,” Knowlton said. “Once damaged, there’s no going back from that damage.”

The primary issue is, however, erosion.

“Digging into the base of a cliff for any reason can increase erosion and weaken the cliff face,” Knowlton told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “Rocks, soil and trees could fall as you dig with little to no warning. It could also make a future collapse more likely, which puts others in danger.”



Above: courtesy CoastWatch's SallyG. Children dig a dangerous hole in soft cliffs at Lincoln City

This gets to a frightening level when parents allow kids to dig holes or tunnel-like features into cliffs. These are very prone to falling in. One such incident was spotted by CoastWatch volunteers earlier this spring.

See the Federal wildlife refuge laws

See Oregon laws on the subject

According to Knowlton, park rangers can cite you on the beach.

“Damaging resources on the ocean shore is a class A violation, and rangers can issue a citation with a fine that starts at $440,” she said. “A judge can choose to make it more depending on the circumstances.”

