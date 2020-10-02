N. Oregon Coast Fave Shut Down For Awhile: Ecola State Park at Cannon Beach

Published 02/10/2020 at 5:58 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – A big Oregon coast favorite has been shut down indefinitely. Ecola State Park at Cannon Beach is closed until further notice because the only road going into the area has been severely damaged.

The affected section is an area that was already worked on recently, with a repair made from compacted gravel. Heavy rains created a slide along the hill next to it, damaging the roadway once again over the weekend. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) said efforts to shore up the spot failed and the gravel surface is uneven and unsafe.

Park rangers safely escorted all visitors out of the park Sunday afternoon. The sliding hillside also disconnected the park’s main water line, which shut off running water in the park.

Ben Cox, park manager, says the closure length is unknown at this time.

“We’re still evaluating the extent of the road damage and forming a plan for repairs,” said Cox. “The land may continue to slide too, so we’re being cautious.”

See more about Ecola State Park at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour.

OPRD said visitors to the north Oregon coast are encouraged to explore other nearby state parks: Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point State Recreation Site. About these spots:





Oswald West State Park: a massive, sprawling forested area just north of Manzanita, the park also boasts the famed Short Sand Beach. There are miles and miles of hiking trails here as well. One of its most prominent features is the suspension bridge over the creek, near the entrance to Short Sands.





Arcadia Beach: Less than three miles south of Cannon Beach, Arcadia is the midway point between Arch Cape beaches and those of southern Cannon Beach. It’s mostly soft sands here, with a smattering of basalt structures that also provide homes to some interesting tidepools.





Hug Point: So much is packed into this small place it’s easy to spend hours just exploring the details. A shallow cave greets you near the beach entrance of this famed Oregon coast spot, and if the tides let you go around the first point, you then find a bevy of adventures. There’s a lulling waterfall, a few indentations that feel like caves, an actual sea cave full of fascinating colors, and that old road carved out of the rock going around Hug Point itself.

