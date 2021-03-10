From Dramatic Cliffs to Soft Sands in Seconds Along One Oregon Coast Chunk

Published 10/03/21 at 4:56 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) - Between Yachats and Florence, some 20 miles or so, it's one of the Oregon coast's more impressive stretches of sands and cliffs, almost always devoid of crowds and often sparsely populated at best. Meandering from snaking turn through turn, past stands of trees and hills that periodically block the view, you're wandering some of the more dramatic sections of this entire coastline as well. A tiny sliver of it is still in Lincoln County, and then Lane County takes over to provide this remarkable drive. (Above: Neptune Beach)

Check out Ocean Beach Picnic Area (below) and the beach just on the other side of the headland called Roosevelt Beach (about where Rock Creek Campground is). There's an almost mirror image of the rock structure and cave on both sides. One is a lot harder to enter than the other: the Roosevelt side is really only accessible by the creek, but a couple of hidden pathways make you think otherwise. In fact, they only lead to that small cliff above the beach, which is a tad too high to jump off of safely.

For a real spectacular beach romp full of wonders, hop around the unmarked beach access and parking lot just north of Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint (just immediately south of the Lane and Lincoln County line). There, hit the small beach for some relaxing in the sand, or wander up on the rocky area jutting into the ocean to watch the tide slam logs around at high tide. Check out the numerous tidepools, or gawk at the tidal action in the giant crevices here. There's a small footpath on the bluffs above that winds around and lets you off at some fascinating rocky slabs.

You also should not miss Strawberry Hill (above) and its labyrinth of rock blobs and tidepools amid a tract of soft sands, the Devil's Churn and the soaring Cape Perpetua above it, as well as Cook's Chasm and that ever-wowing Spouting Horn that makes a dramatic hissing noise when it fires off.



Cook's Chasm

Roosevelt Beach



Devil's Churn



Cape Perpetua

