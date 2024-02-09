Details and Twists of Seaside, Part I: Curious Oregon Coast History, Ruins to Whales

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Seaside, Oregon) – One of the all-time tourism faves of this state has a number of aspects that will raise your eyebrows. There's castle-like ruins, a few beach secrets, curiosities of the waves, odd science and some unique historical tidbits that come out of the blue. And what's here that may cajole a certain type of whale to the area?

There's more to Seaside than meets the eye of the visitor. A lot more. The little things you bump into around here may have quite the tell the tale. This is just part one.

Ferris Wheel of Seaside. It's hard to imagine with all those winds, but Seaside once boasted its very own Ferris wheel. This one wasn’t towering - it stood at just under 50 feet high. Moreover, it operated exclusively during seasons of calmer weather. Still, it leaves one to wonder how they secured it during windier days and storms.

The Ferris wheel was a highlight of Gayway Park, which operated from 1953 until the early 1980s. Nestled slightly west of where the current little choo-choo train ride that now runs on Broadway, this charming amusement park also featured a small rollercoaster and other delightful attractions.





Necanicum Bird Frenzy. Every so often, spring descends upon the north Oregon coast with a flourish, bringing forth massive schools of baitfish such as anchovies and herring. It's like a culinary parade for regional beasties, especially birds. These little fish surge into the Necanicum River, and sometimes they overflow its banks. It's then that hordes of pelicans (mostly) descend upon the river, their wings a frenzy of motion as they snatch up the little fishies.



Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium

The same baitfish runs can happen in early fall / late summer, and these can bring a lot of humpback whales to the north coast region, especially Astoria. These can also indirectly result in quite a few orcas (which follow the seals that come in for baitfish).





Lewis and Clark Works Replica. Sometimes it's known as a salt cairn – but apparently that term was sunseted. From January to February 1806, one group from Lewis & Clark's Corps of Discovery went to the beaches of Seaside and boiled sea water for salt. The site is considered to be the exact spot by historians. Look for Lewis & Clark Way to find the replica of the boiling structure. More Lewis and Clark at Seaside





World War II Military Bunker Atop Tillamook Head. Take about a mile and a half hike from Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park – or a little ways over that length from Seaside – and you'll run into an old bunker from World War II. This ancient construct once housed a radar station on top of Tillamook Head.

What's viewable now is a largely moss-covered concrete structure, with a few squarish concrete blocks on top containing slats. It all seems as if for lookout / guard purposes, but no, this is the remnant of the radar itself, what held the massive device.

Inside, the bunker has several rooms – apparently still fairly well kept. There are some areas with notches in the concrete which probably served as tracks for large movable items on platforms.

It's supposed to be closed off. Whatever the case, don't go in there: there's icky bats in there. See the Bunker on Top of Tillamook Head.

More in part II, including a revelation about Seaside's layout, what's underneath, and more.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

