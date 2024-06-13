Central Oregon Coast Delays: Beverly Beach Reopening Pushed Back a Month

Published 6/13/24 at 5:25 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Newport, Oregon) – Newport's Beverly Beach State Park has been getting some extensive remodeling and upgrades this year and thus been shut down for several months. It was slated to open in early July after already one delay. Now, however, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) said it's likely not to open until August 1. (Photo courtesy OPRD)

More construction issues are causing the delay, OPRD said.

“The popular campground and day-use area closed last September for construction,” OPRD said. “Work included moving power lines underground and replacing aging water lines to help better serve visitors in the future. “

Parts of Beverly Beach's infrastructure are more than 80 years old, OPRD said. This caused unexpected challenges and delays. (See different views of Beverly Beach)

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we finish park improvements that will enhance the park for future visitors. Welcoming campers is one of our favorite parts of the job so we’re eager to open the gate in August,” said Park Manager Burke Martin.

Beverly Beach is at the northern edges of the Newport part of Highway 101 just before it ascends towards the turn-off to Otter Rock. Nearest beach access on this part of the central Oregon coast are Moolack Beach (see its two different access points Forested Path - Moolack Beach Cliffs) and the southern face of Otter Rock.

Park improvements have been possible through a $50 million fund provided the Oregon State Legislature's GO Bonds, under which nine total state parks will be worked on. Other Oregon coast state parks getting a refresh include Fort Stevens State Park, its guard house and Nehalem Bay State Park.

Bullards Beach in Bandon recently finished up its work.

Fort Stevens' Guard House is getting extensive rehabilitation to protect its historic materials and character, which includes repairing the weather-damaged roof.



Fort Stevens Guardhouse

The campground section of the Astoria-area park is having various utilities upgraded, including electrical, water and wastewater. A camping loop is getting added, there will be improved paving and some restrooms are getting redone.

Nehalem Bay State Park is getting work on its shower and restroom system.

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted